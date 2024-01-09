Pokemon Go fans think Niantic “forgot” to add key feature in Lustrous Odyssey event

Pokemon Go players are convinced Niantic has forgotten to add in a key feature previously promised in the current Lustrous Odyssey event.

The Lustrous Odyssey event has been highly anticipated among many Pokemon Go players, particularly those looking to grab Dusk Form Lycanroc and fill their Pokedex. On top of this, the event boasted plenty of new wild spawns, Shiny Pokemon, rewards, and so much more.

However, not all the elements Niantic originally promised for the event have arrived in the game, leaving players pretty confused and wondering whether they just completely forgot about one key feature.

Pokemon Go fans slam Niantic for forgetting key Pokemon in event

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user shared a meme highlighting how Niantic forgot to add the previously promised Shiny Espeon and Umbreon to the Lustrous Odyssey event.

When the event was initially revealed, players were thrilled to see Shiny Espeon and Umbreon available to catch in the wild. However, shortly after, many began reporting on their absence, with some assuming Niantic had just forgotten about them altogether.

However, after releasing the post, one user took to the comments to quote Niantic: “Trainers, due a to bug Shiny Espeon and Umbreon were not able to found during the Lustrous Odyssey event. A free box with 5 potions will be in the shop as compensation until January 17th 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. We thank you for your patience.”

It seems there was a bug surrounding the pair and that they had to be taken out of the event. While many understood the problem and thanked Niantic for the gift, it was clear some thought the compensation was far from reasonable.

“But not the good potions, the crappy purple ones” commented one fan, clearly upset with the quality of the reward, while another said, “dammit now I have more stuff to delete.”

While it’s certainly frustrating to see the highly anticipated Pokemon not appearing in the wild, players can still get hold of Shiny Umbreon and Shiny Espeon via other methods in the game.