Pokemon Go fans stunned as “unexpected” ‘Mon doesn’t return in December 5 star raids

Pokemon Go players are shocked after discovering one key Pokemon will not be returning in December 5 star raids.

December is proving to be a huge month for Pokemon Go, with tons of Spotlight hours, Community Days, events, and more being made available for players. On top of this, those looking to catch ’em all are able to grab some powerful Pokemon in the game’s updated Shadow Raid, Mega Raids, and beloved 5 star Raids.

However, some Pokemon Go players have discovered that one key Pokemon will not be returning to the 5 star Raids, shocking many and leaving some fans wondering if they’ll ever be able to catch the powerful Pokemon.

Pokemon Go players shocked as Giratina returns in 5 star raid

When one user helpfully shared the graphic containing all the December events in Pokemon Go on Reddit, many fans were quick to question the game’s choice for their 5 star Raids, highlighting that the selection felt “boring.”

However, others quickly took to the comments to question why one key Pokemon wasn’t present in the raids.

“So no Zacian, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina or Mega Absol? YAWWWN” commented one player, finding the lack of these key Pokemon a key issue with the upcoming update.

Others highlighted how Giratina should have replaced Regigigas who’s appearing in Raids “for the third time this year.”

Ultimately, while some are excited for the new season, other newer players or those trying to fill their Pokedex are finding the Raid ‘Mons extremely frustrating. One player summed up their issues perfectly: “As someone who’s been playing since July of this year and hasn’t even had an opportunity to catch Giratina, I am sad.”

There’s no word on when we may see Giratina back in 5 star Raids in Pokemon Go, but if the community is anything to go by, hopefully, it will be much sooner than many think.