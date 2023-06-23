Pokemon Go fans split as Niantic expands wild spawn radius

Pokemon Go fans on Reddit are excited as it appears Niantic expanded the game’s wild spawn radius, but some are worried it might be changed back soon.

Pokemon Go’s Hidden Gems season launched on June 1, 2023, and has brought a plethora of new Pokemon and features into the popular mobile game.

Niantic announced the Dark Flames event on June 22 alongside a new version of the game, and fans quickly realized that the radius for Wild Spawns has been extended.

Trainers quickly took to The Silph Road’s subreddit to talk about it with some excitement. Others, however, are worried it might be changed back soon.

Pokemon Go fans split over wild spawn radius

In the post, a Pokemon Go trainer posted a screenshot of his game revealing the increase in Wild Spawns and new visuals for the Pokemon Go Plus.

“The Magikarp and Qwilfish are on spawn points that were never visible for me from home before, but they are now with version 0.275.0,” they said.

“It seems like [the] wild spawn radius on the screen is now out to the larger circle, whereas previously it was close to the smaller circle.”

Others quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the increase, with many anxiously awaiting to receive the game’s new update to see if it improved their spawns at home.

“Nice QOL. I expect this bug to be fixed with lightning speed.” one user replied.

Another trainer sarcastically said: “Ahhhh it would be (finally) good news for the players, but it will 100% be fixed since it’s a positive thing for Pokemon GO and we don’t deserve QoL things on this game, only cut-offs and removal of them.”

“If this also applies to lure Module spawns, I reach 6 lure spawns instead of zero at work,” a third viewer responded.

It remains to be seen whether or not this spawn radius change will be removed or not, but for now players are enjoying this new change.