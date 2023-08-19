Pokemon Go fans slam trade distance limit after player shares Pokedex completion

Pokemon Go players lamented the game’s trade distance limit after one fan shared an agonizing screenshot of their Pokedex completion.

Just like the mainline series of games, Pokemon Go’s ultimate goal is for trainers to catch every Pokemon listed in the current Pokedex — usually separated by in-game region.

However, this can be particularly difficult in Pokemon Go thanks to the inclusion of regional exclusives, which are Pokemon that only appear in the wild in certain parts of the world.

Article continues after ad

These elusive Pokemon led fans to slam the game’s trade distance limit after one player shared their Kanto Pokedex progress, which was tantalizingly close to being completed — except for one Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans lament trade distance limit

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion after one trainer shared their Kanto Dex completion progress. The image showed a fully complete Pokedex save for one Pokemon: Tauros.

As most Pokemon Go fans know, Tauros is a regional exclusive that’s only found in the United States and Canada.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The OP explained “Tauros is literally all I need to complete the Kanto Pokédex for the first time in my life… But I’m not from [the] USA and you can’t trade from such a distance… why oh why??”

Unfortunately, Pokemon Go players can’t trade Pokemon with another trainer if they are further than 100 meters away. Trainers in the comments were well aware of this limit, and were sad they couldn’t do anything to help their fellow players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, fans wished the trade distance was a bit more lenient for cases like this. “The trade distance limit is by far the stupidest part of this game. They literally encourage you to add people in different countries. I can raid with them, why not trade,” wondered one player.

Other fans suggested tweaks like lifting the distance limit for “Best Friends” or adding a new item called “Long Distance Tokens” that cost a certain amount of PokeCoins.

Article continues after ad

The trade distance limit has been a controversial topic among the community for some time now, so perhaps Niantic will do something to alleviate player complaints in the future.