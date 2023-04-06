Pokemon Go fans slam Niantic for ‘buggy’ Campfire rollout

Pokemon Go players are not happy with Niantic’s surprise rollout of Campfire, as many have claimed the app has some frustrating problems.

It seems that Pokemon Go’s developer Niantic has given players yet another surprise following the announcement that Remote Raid Passes were getting severely nerfed.

On April 5, 2023, the day before the developer implemented the Remote Raid Pass changes, Niantic also quietly rolled out its long-awaited Campfire app to the general public.

Unfortunately, the surprise rollout has not gone over well with some members of the playerbase, as many have encountered issues with the app, ranging from bugs to not loading altogether.

Pokemon Go fans frustrated with Niantic’s Campfire app

Pokemon Go fans have taken to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to share their early experiences with the app, which have not been entirely smooth.

Multiple fans on Twitter have experienced issues with Campfire like the app randomly logging them out during use or experiencing incredibly long load times.

Trainers on TheSilphRoad subreddit have also shared problems with the app after one trainer voiced concerns about non-local people flooding group opportunities. “I live in Hawaii, and I’ve tried joining the local groups… Every single group I have joined, regardless of size, is completely spammed with people from off-island trying to get Vivillions.”

This flaw isn’t related to one region, as plenty of players from all around the world have already noticed similar situations. “Same problem in Israel (Sandstorm). Every single campfire community is filled and spammed by vivillions requests, making this feature completely useless.”

For those who don’t know, Campfire is a social app developed by Niantic, which is meant to help Pokemon Go players coordinate with each other to complete in-person raid events in public.

In all likelihood, these are just growing pains that came with the full, mass release of the app to the general public. It is understandable, however, that trainers would be frustrated with the app not working on the same day that Remote Raid Passes were nerfed.