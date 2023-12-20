Pokemon Go fans “shamed” by impossible research tasks

With so many Special Research tasks to complete, many Pokemon Go players have left some for later. So several users are sharing the tasks that “shamed” them over time.

As Pokemon Go has now been out for over seven years, it’s fair to say that many players have been enjoying the game for a significant amount of time.

Whether you picked up the title in 2016 or not, you may have noticed Pokemon Go Special Research Tasks. These challenges can be completed at any time after you accept them, even if it takes a few years.

Article continues after ad

As such, quite a lot of Pokemon fans have unfinished tasks from years prior, especially some of the most difficult ones, and in a recent Reddit post, many fans are talking about the difficult challenges that have “shamed” them over the years.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players discuss toughest Special Research tasks

Reddit user gnauden shared a post saying, “Anybody else shamed by really old special research tasks you never completed?”

A small army of Pokemon Go fans have flooded the comments, adding their struggles to the pile, and reminiscing about some of the most difficult tasks from over the years.

Article continues after ad

One of the most prominent tasks is one featured in the original post, simply “Take a snapshot of Landorus” which many people have struggled with thanks to the aforementioned creature’s rarity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A Pokemon fan in the comments adds, “Omg I’m stuck on this exact step!” Before another Reddit user added, “Me too I feel like they have every Pokémon in raids but Landorus.”

Article continues after ad

There are other tasks stumping players, as one person adds, “I can’t beat Team Go Rocket leaders or Giovanni.” Then, another fan adds, “i rly don’t get how people are catching hundreds of dittos like i just need ONE.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, a veteran player brings up one of the most grueling challenges, saying, “The level 45 requirements are the bane of my existence. I still have 28 Leader battles to go, which means another 168 grunt battles. Ugh.”

Further into the comments, another Pokemon fan says, “I do have old missions like this, but I just close them so I don’t have to look at them. I don’t feel shamed, but I do feel annoyed.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, we’re always on hand to help you. So, check out our guides covering some of the more recent events and their tasks, such as the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event, and the Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities event.