Pokemon Go fans divided with “underwhelming” Research rewards

Research tasks in Pokemon Go have been a prolific aspect of the game since its release. Players can complete challenges to gain some exciting rewards, acting as quests for the popular title. However, not all fans are happy with the rewards they’re getting from these Research quests.

There are multiple types of quests in Pokemon Go, with some offering handy rewards, others granting you XP, and some even giving players a rare Shiny or Legendary Pokemon to add to their Pokedex. Most Research tasks are free to complete and get hold of, but some will cost money and usually grant players a higher reward.

However, some Pokemon Go players are finding those paid rewards “so underwhelming”, leaving the community divided on the quality of the loot they’re getting, especially when the tasks are particularly challenging.

Pokemon Go fans find Research rewards “so underwhelming” but not all agree

Posting onto Reddit, one Pokemon Go user shared an image of the first Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quests, asking the community: “Why are these rewards so underwhelming?”

They further explained their frustrations, writing: “For as long as this research takes and the amount of effort required, I feel extremely underwhelmed by this challenge’s rewards. Am I alone here?”

Interestingly, the comment section was flooded with debate. Some fans agreed with the user, while others highlighted how hard those candies were to get hold of outside the Research tasks.

Plenty agreed with the poster, explaining how “these shiny mythical tickets I feel are more difficult than necessary. I am still trying to complete the catch 10 Kecleon. It feels weird that I paid to do these really tedious quests,” highlighting the frustration many hold when they pay for the tricky tasks.

Others claimed that the rewards were just not enough for what the quest was asking players to do, explaining how “It would probably be easier to just walk 600km to get those candies” than catch over 1,000 Pokemon.

However, the other side of the comments was filled with players arguing that, since the reward for the entire Masterwork Research quest is a Shiny Jirachi, “the rest are [just] nice little perks along the way.”

Others pointed out the nature of the tasks, explaining that “it’s not something you go out and finish just because, it’s something you’ll just do by just playing the game.” They went on to say how they “think it’s kinda reasonable, those candies are pretty valuable.”

Others joked about the poster’s frustrations, stating: “Imagine complaining about the little rewards along the way when the big ticket reward is the shiny Jirachi at the end.”

It seems many players find the grind well worth it for the end rewards, but others are frustrated at the rewards you get at the beginning and middle of the challenges. Perhaps those mid-task challenges will reward players a little more in the next major Research quest.

