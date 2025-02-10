Pokemon Go fans demand “serious balancing” changes after Legendary Dynamax Battles

Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were the first Legendaries to get their Dynamax forms in Pokemon Go. However, players are angry due to issues with how much damage they dealt.

Dynamax and Gigantamax forms arrived during the Max Out season and more of them continue to debut in the game with the current Dual Destiny season.

The latest to join the party were the Legendary Birds, who got their Dynamax forms thanks to the Legendary Flight event and the Max Mondays. Trainers were able to battle them for a whole week though – for some players – the encounters were not what they were expecting.

Legendary Dynamax Battles are too hard

A user from TheSilphRoad Reddit page used a post to open a discussion about the damage Dynamax Legendaries were able to deal during the Max Battles, causing a stir among the community.

After fighting all three Legendary Birds, the author said Niantic should check their damage, as it isn’t a “good or fun gameplay design” having to wait for the Birds’ first move to check if they’d be able to beat them.

According to the author, Level 40 tanks that are supposed to be strong – or at least neutral – against Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were one-shotted by the Fast Moves.

Users took the comment section immediately, with one agreeing, “I was mind blown when I invested heavily into a Blastoise to tank and it still got two shots easily. Like, who designs that? How could that be fun? I tried shields but it blasted through all the shields in one move”.

“I had this happen as well and couldn’t believe it. Max shield level 2 x3 in the first Max phase, then pow, one move against a triple shielded lvl 45 Excadrill, and all shields and health gone”, another chipped in.

However, other players who took on the Legendaries too were quick to notice the author’s claim was using a 2-player strategy example, which is not exactly the game’s intention with Max Battles.

As a trainer said, “I don’t see how that’s a problem. You’re attempting something on the more extreme end of PvE, so it shouldn’t just be a cakewalk”, to which another added, “I get a lot of people’s frustration but the damage isn’t the issue. Niantic made this content for 4 trainers. It’s EASY and pretty fun at 4. But their content never SCALES down”.

The Dynamax mechanic, which comes from Gen 8’s games Sword & Shield, makes regular Pokemon grow into incredible sizes to battle. In Pokemon Go – just like in the mainline games – you are supposed to take on these encounters in groups of four.

While some Dynamax Pokemon in Go can be taken down with less than four players, it was to be expected that Legendary creatures would be more difficult to defeat.