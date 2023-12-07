Pokemon Go fans delighted as player “finally” catches chase Pokemon

One Pokemon Go content creator has made their chase Pokemon their entire brand and after countless hunts, they finally achieved their goal this week and the community is thrilled.

It’s hard to believe, but every single Pokemon has a fan out there. Yes, even Trubbish (I’m one of those fans). So, one Pokemon Go creator has been on a mission to find their favorite and has finally succeeded.

If you’ve ever played Pokemon Emerald you may know that the unassuming Pokemon Feebas is a nightmare to find, and making matters worse, its Shiny version is even harder to encounter.

For creator Purple Feebas, the Shiny has been their mission from the beginning. And yes, just as the name suggests the Shiny version of Feebas is indeed purple. Well, it seems like this Pokemon Go player has finally managed to capture this elusive creature.

Creator Purple Feebas finally catches a purple Feebas

As part of a recent Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour highlighting Feebas, creator Purple Feebas headed out into the wild to catch as many Feebas as they could in the hopes of bagging the Shiny, and luck was on their side as they managed to capture this incredibly rare variant.

The Pokemon Go community can be a lovely place, and for the creator Purple Feebas, their moment of victory has been met with lots of support from fellow Pokemon pals. Pokemon player @mr_jtt comments, “Super Happy for you” while @Diego65954441 adds, “Yes dude, nicely done!”

Purple Feebas isn’t stopping there, however, as in a subsequent post, they add, “Next goal the 100% shiny Feebas” which would certainly be an incredibly rare capture.

If you want to get involved, Purple Feebas is still taking suggestions for a name, so go over and drop in your best picks for help label to give this rare fish.