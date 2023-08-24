Pokemon Go fans convinced classic Flying-type has gone “extinct”

Pokemon Go fans are wondering whether or not the classic Gen 1 Flying-type, Pidgey, has gone “extinct” from the mobile game.

Pokemon Go has added nearly 1,000 Pokemon to its full roster, with recent additions like Diancie and Passimian only bolstering the ever-growing roster.

While Pokemon Go fans love to see new additions to the game, some fans like seeing the classics out in the wild for various reasons.

Recently, some trainers have started to wonder whether or not Generation 1’s iconic Flying-type, Pidgey, has gone “extinct” from the wild as fewer and fewer players have encountered it.

Pokemon Go trainers are starting to miss Pidgey

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit titled, “Is Pidgey Extinct” sparked a discussion among the community, with the OP wondering where the wild Pidgey are.

They explained that while they were transferring their monsters to Pokemon Home, they were hesitant to send over their only Pidgeot to the service.

“I was hoping to just catch another Pidgey to evolve up to Pidgeot and send over for the dex entry, however I haven’t seen a single Pidgey in months. Not in the wild, it isn’t in any egg pools or raids, hasn’t popped up from a regular or daily incense, or a lure,” they explained.

As most Pokemon Go fans will remember, Pidgey was the focus of the 2023 April Fools Day event, but some players claim they haven’t seen the Tiny Bird Pokemon since.

Some fans joked that Pidgey was an “endangered species” in 2023 thanks to how common they were back when the mobile game launched. “Pidgey is an endangered species due to overhunting and mass slaughter for XP in 2016.”

One player noted that Pidgey wasn’t in the current seasonal spawn pool, which likely contributed to its supposed rarity for some. “They’re just not part of the seasonal spawn pool for the current season. Maybe they’ll be featured next season. We won’t know until we get there.”

Seeing as Pokemon Go is a live service game, developer Niantic has to keep the Pokemon that show up each season varied. Hopefully, Pidgey fans will start to see the Kanto classic whenever Season 12 rolls around.