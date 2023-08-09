Pokemon Go fans call for Niantic to fix two major glitches: ‘Drives me crazy’

Pokemon Go players have expressed frustration over two issues that make it difficult to complete tasks and catch wild Pokemon.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic addressed two glitches in the application last month, one of which addressed Showcases not working correctly. The other also addressed overlapping Pokemon on the map.

However, trainers have noticed other problems in the mobile game.

With two major events on the horizon, several Pokemon Go players want two glitches present to be addressed.

Pokemon Go players frustrated by two major glitches

On the Silph Road subreddit, one user pointed out that with the Pokemon Go Fest: New York and Global events approaching, two major bugs have yet to be addressed by Niantic.

One of the glitches in Go that’s present and has frustrated users is that Poke Balls will often become invisible when in AR mode. Because of this, as the OP ‘Some Actuary3’ explained, it requires trainers to exit and re-enter the menu.

Additionally, some players have experienced problems with attempting to click on a PokeStop while progressing in Field Research.

The post author noted, “I truly do not recall how long this glitch has been in game, but every time there is a field research pop-up, you have to wait until it goes in order to click a Pokéstop again.”

Players were quick to respond, as some commiserated with the original poster.

One trainer stated on the Field Research glitch in Pokemon Go, “The 2nd one DRIVES CRAZY! I hate it so much that I stopped noticing any of the other glitches/bugs, just that one (So good job Niantic?). Makes me want to smash my phone.”

Meanwhile, another player expressed cynicism regarding whether Niantic will implement a fix. “They don’t benefit the player, so they’ll be fixed whenever Niantic get around to it.”

As far as what’s to come in Pokemon Go, Niantic teased Dexerto in a recent interview that “a blockbuster of new features” are set to come in 2024.