Pokemon Go fans call for ‘hated’ feature to finally be turned off

Pokemon Go players have rallied against one of the game’s friendly reminders, with some calling for a method to turn off this ‘hated’ feature.

As a live service game, Pokemon Go has plenty of expendable resources that trainers naturally burn through by simply playing the game.

One of the most invaluable resources at players’ disposal is Poke Balls. Needless to say, it can be extremely frustrating when a Pokemon can flee because a trainer ran out of Balls.

Article continues after ad

However, some fans have argued that the ‘Last Ball’ notice is even more frustrating, with many players calling for an option to turn off this ‘hated’ feature.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players want a way to turn off ‘Last Ball’ reminders

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit gained traction among the community after one trainer called out a specific feature.

The thread titled, “I hate this ‘friendly” reminder. Is there a way to turn it off?’ included a screenshot of an encounter with Buzzwole, where the player was about to expend their last Premier Ball. Just before, an animation played across the screen that warned them they were on their “Last Ball.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The OP wasn’t the only trainer who found the reminder frustrating, as plenty of other players sounded off in the comments with similar thoughts.

“I am positive that friendly reminder causes me to miss that final throw even more often. I don’t need the extra pressure Niantic,” said one trainer.

Article continues after ad

Others took to the comments to explain why the message popped up in the first place. “It doesn’t appear if you don’t have a Master Ball in your bag. The entire point of that is to coax you into using your Master Ball,” the fan explained.

Article continues after ad

They also told the OP some unfortunate news: “But otherwise, no. There’s no option to turn it off.”

While plenty of trainers are likely unbothered by this little “Last Ball” reminder, it’s clear some that have saved their Master Ball for a rainy day are getting tired of seeing it. Hopefully, Niantic will add a simple toggle for this reminder in a future patch, but that remains to be seen.