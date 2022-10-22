Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week.

Many fans will remember that Fashion Week introduced brand-new outfits — for Pokemon, trainers, and even the game’s three Team Leaders.

However, not every player was a fan of the new looks for each of the Team Leaders, and many have called for Niantic to revert them to their old costumes now that Fashion Week 2022 is over.

Pokemon fans want old Team Leader outfits back

The Team Leader redesigns did not sit well with many players, especially those on Team Mystic.

Reddit user CompanionMau5 made a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit that said “Fashion week is over, please revert the Team Leaders models!”

It seems Blanche’s redesign caused the most consternation, however, as they go on to explain that they “can’t look Blanche in the eyes anymore” and asked Niantic “for the love of Arceus please change them back…”

The post gained over 1,500 upvotes in just one day, with plenty of trainers coming together to voice their support for the change.

“Thank you for calling this out. It’s been about three weeks and I’m starting to lose hope that they’re not gonna change it back,” said user Repair_Jolly.

It certainly didn’t help that the first impression players got from the redesigns was marred by an admittedly terrifying-looking glitch.

Other trainers decided to theorize why the models haven’t changed back, with one suggesting that the new models were just “terrifying Halloween costumes the whole time.”

Another said “I’m convinced they are imposters from when the professor went through the wormhole,” referencing Professor Willow’s story setting up the Season of Light.

While some players have said they’re fine with Spark and Candela’s redesigns, the overwhelming majority miss the old Blanche.

Of course, whether or not Niantic has plans to revert the Team Leader’s models back remains to be seen. For now, it seems trainers may just have to get used to these new looks — at least for a bit longer.