Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to release Rocket Leaders’ backstories

Thanks to the mainline games, anime, and manga, the lore surrounding Pokemon is pretty vast – but now players are asking Niantic to release more information on the Team Go Rocket Leaders.

Pokemon is a massive franchise, with lore coming from the games, the anime, special shorts, movies, and beyond. However, it seems fans are far from satiated, with many casting their eyes on Pokemon Go for their next lore drop.

Sure, Pokemon Go doesn’t have too much of a story behind it aside from some of the research quests. But thanks to a few rather cryptic lines, Pokemon Go fans are now asking Niantic to release some more detailed backstories regarding the enemies many despise fighting.

Pokemon Go players are desperate for Rocket Leader’s backstories

Posting on Reddit, one user shared screenshots of their brief conversations with Cliff before heading into battle with him. In the images, Cliff states “I owe the boss my life. I’d do anything for him,” before claiming that “Team Go Rocket saved me.”

This prompted the poster to ask Reddit, “Does anyone else want to know more about Cliff’s backstory?”

Shortly after, it was made abundantly clear that yes, many people do want to know a little more about Ciff’s backstory. One user expanded on this, saying they “wish we knew more backstory for each of the leaders. Apparently there was some history between Candela and Arlo that we have yet to learn.”

Others agreed, explaining that the user was not alone in their curiosity: “Yeah, I’ve definitely thought about that, and Arlo, too… [I] want to know what’s up with him and Candela.”

They even took the idea a little further, providing an ideal example for Niantic and how they could approach the backstories: “I feel like it could be a whole involved special research for each one, then you have to beat them (again) after learning more of their backstory”

Naturally, many others took to the comments to hilariously speculate what Cliff’s backstory could be, with one joking: “I bet his backstory is a real cliffhanger.”

There’s rarely any discourse about Team Go Rocket without some frustration regarding players battling them. One player announced, “No, I just need to know the best Pokemon to beat him with; then I’ll FINALLY be done with the special research,” rather than learning more about the characters.

Nevertheless, one comment explained the community’s desire to learn more about these Leaders: “Usually I just skip the dialogue but now I wanna know everything.” It seems they’re not the only ones who are begging for more Pokemon Go lore.