Pokemon Go fans beg for key mechanic update after devs “abandoned” it

Pokemon Go players have spoken out about numerous elements of gameplay featured in the mobile app, from paid tickets to accessibility issues. Now, fans are starting to wonder if the devs have given up on Wild Encounters in favor of mechanics locked behind paywalls.

Wild Encounters have been a key part of Pokemon Go gameplay since launch. The ability to randomly find and catch Pokemon who have spawned onto the GPS map, regardless of events, paid boosts, or spotlights, is what makes the adventure and daily gameplay exciting for many players.

However, a lack of updates, as well as debut Pokemon, Legendaries, and Mythicals behind paid tickets has left many players questioning whether Wild Encounters are no longer viable in Pokemon Go. This includes Serebii.net’s founder Jor Merrick, who has asked, “why have wild Pokémon ceased to be the main focus of Pokémon GO?”

Joe Merrick accuses Niantic of putting money before the community

In a social media post shared by Joe Merrick, the Pokemon expert has asked why Wild Encounters aren’t getting more content, going so far as to accuse Niantic of putting profits first. He stated, “But why…you want people outside, you get them to hunt for wild Pokémon.”

Players in the comments have agreed with Merrick’s comments. One has stated, “Exact reason why the game fell off like it did”. Another added, “Go is definitely on a downward spiral and is starting to milk players for more now.”

Others have expressed a desire for Pokemon Go to be purchased by another company, with one stating, “It’s all been downhill since they removed remote raids. As long as the game is in Niantic’s hands, I think it’s cooked. I wish they’d sell the game to a different company.”

The general consensus has been that Wild Encounters were one of the best things players could do in the game, and the lack of options has been an area of pain that has pushed players away. One trainer commented, “Catching pokemon in the wild is the best thing about the game, and they’ve abandoned it. When they do stir the wild spawns it’s just Kanto over and over and over and over.”

Pokemon Go has become increasingly more expensive to participate in, and without regular updates to the free-to-play options, more players may choose to walk away from the game for other, less expensive options.