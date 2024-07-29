Pokemon Go fans applaud “useless” six-year achievement

Pokemon Go fans have reacted with disbelief after one player shared their near-completion of an “insane” six-year journey that has left the community stunned.

Posting a screenshot of their current Field Research progress on Reddit accompanied by the caption “6/7, just one more year!”, all five stamps were recorded as being obtained on July 28.

Only the first completed Field Research task on any given day counts towards the weekly reward. Any additional objectives ticked off after the first provide rewards but no stamp.

To have obtained six consecutive stamps sporting the same date means the dedicated PoGo player completed just one quest a year for the last six years.

Naturally, responses were baffled by the impressive but functionally useless achievement, with one user responding, “Whaaaat, that’s insane. Weird Flex but kinda cool,” while another admitted there was “No way” they would “have the willpower to wait a whole year between tasks.”

“This is the most commitment I’ve seen to insanity in quite some time,” commented a different trainer, while others pointed out how many rewards the player would have missed by committing to the bit: “Dude you missed on a few years of Legendaries.”

Fortunately, the thread’s author wasn’t too bothered about FOMO, as they admitted, “It surely helps not being an active player anymore,” before adding that they’ve had an alarm set for the last six years as a reminder to log in and claim a stamp.

Assuming their phone isn’t set to silent, the meme will come full circle on July 28, 2025. The end goal of this bizarre grind? “Collecting the reward next year and then going for February 29 afterward.”

If they’re able to pull that off, make sure to set your own reminder to check Reddit in 2048. That gives you 24 years to check out our guide on all the events coming to Pokemon Go in August.