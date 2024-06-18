Pokemon Go fans amazed after player bags “crazy” Mewtwo

It’s pretty rare to get lucky enough to catch or receive a Hundo in Pokemon Go. These powerful Pocket Monsters have full attack, defense, and HP stats, and retain their position as a highly desired prize, primarily because they’re so hard to get.

So, once you combine that with a Lucky Pokemon, which is achieved by trading with another player, you’re already making half of the game’s community incredibly jealous.

However, one player on the Pokemon Go Reddit has surpassed that, by trading with their uncle and receiving a Lucky Hundo Armored Mewtwo, which has the player base both amazed and extremely jealous.

“I’ve been playing since 2016 and hadn’t managed to catch this one before, so my uncle offered to trade it to me since he had a lot of them. He was really jealous afterwards” shared the poster, revealing that it’s likely the uncle didn’t even know the rarity of the traded ‘mon.

Armored Mewtwo is extremely rare in the mobile game, and is only obtainable in specific events and raids, meaning fans have to time it perfectly to get hold of one, or ask their uncle to trade an epic win like this one.

In fact, players quickly descended to the comments to ask the poster: “Can your uncle adopt me” in order to bag a chance to grab Mewtwo.

Interestingly, one player revealed that the Lucky side of the trade wasn’t as lucky as many think: “If you trade something 3+ years old then it has a 20% chance of going lucky. But the fact it went Hundo is impressive. Grats OP!”

As some may know, any Pokemon caught around 2017 – 2018 have a high chance of being Lucky, with one user revealing that they currently have “at least 80-90% lucky trade opportunity. However, that doesn’t guarantee the Hundo, meaning this trade was still a fantastically rare treat.