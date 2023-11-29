Pokemon Go fan roasted after asking if it’s ‘too cold’ to hunt rare monsters

A Pokemon Go trainer was roasted by the community after questioning whether it was worth braving the cold to attempt to catch a rare monster.

As a live service game, Pokemon Go continually receives updates and new content year-round. That means whether there’s sunshine or frigid temperatures, wild Pokemon are still roaming about.

As Pokemon Go requires players to get outside and explore their surroundings, trainers have to be mindful of the weather outside whenever they’re going out to play.

Article continues after ad

However, when there’s a rare Pokemon on the line, some fans will do just about anything to claim it. This was the case when one trainer asked the community whether it was worth it to chase after a Salamence despite the frigid winter temperatures.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fan braves the cold to catch rare monster

The Pokemon Go community had a playful encounter with one fan who posted on the game’s subreddit and said, “It’s 5 degrees out. Is it worth it?” The trainer included a screenshot of a nearby Salamence.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of trainers teased the worried Pokemon Go player that 5 degrees wasn’t that cold and that the Salamence was worth the effort it would take.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Not common, but 5 degrees isn’t that bad com’on!” said one fan, while another joked, “I’d go out in shorts and sandals yes it’s worth it.”

Some even noted the irony of the Dragon-type Salamence hiding out in the frigid temperatures, thanks to its weakness to the Ice-type. “How the hell can a Dragon-type Pokemon, who is weak to Ice, be in such a cold environment?!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to comments left by the OP, they did indeed end up braving the cold temperatures to catch the Salamence. And while they were successful, the Dragon-type apparently wasn’t all that impressive.

The trainer noted the Salamence a 2-star Pokemon with “around 1350 CP.” While the Pokemon may not have been much to write home about, they certainly got an amusing story out of it.