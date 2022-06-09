Pokemon Go extends June Community Day, but there’s a catch

Niantic has revealed that they are extending the length of June’s Pokemon Go Community Day event – but not in the way trainers would expect.

Back in March, Niantic revealed that they decided to shorten the length of the monthly Community Day events to just three hours after two years of them lasting six hours.

They were met with tons of resistance from players, with trainers calling for the company to revert the timeframe of the event.

Now, Niantic has revealed that the upcoming June 2022 Community Day featuring Deino will be extended, but there’s a catch: In order to maintain spawns of the showcase Pokemon, trainers must complete raids of Zweilous.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go extends June Community Day

In their blog post, Niantic revealed that Zweilous will spawn in four-star raids for five hours after the conclusion of the main event – and trainers who complete these raids will receive Dieno spawns for 30 minutes as long as they stay around the gym.

They said: “We’re excited to announce that Trainers can look forward to even more fun during June Community Day! After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to challenge unique four-star Raid Battles.

“Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Deino to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes!”

Advertisement

After the news spread to trainers, many were left confused in regards to exactly how it works. zilchusername took to TheSilphRoad subreddit to share a screenshot of the in-game announcement which states that you must have 10 trainers to trigger the extra spawns.

Either way, it’s clear that Niantic is working on new mechanics for the events in the game.

The next Community Day takes place on June 25, 2022, so in the meantime, head on over to Dexerto’s Pokemon Go hub for more tips, tricks, and other news.