Pokemon Go expert explains “impossible” Scatterbug excellent throw

An expert Pokemon Go trainer has taught other players how to achieve the “impossible” excellent throw when trying to capture Scatterbug.

Poke Ball throwing is an essential part of the Pokemon Go experience, yet not every throw ends with a successful capture. This is where the excellent throw comes into play, which users can attempt to perform when on the hunt.

The action should prove simple enough. Players need only to hold down on the Poke Ball and wait for a circle to appear around the mon. Once the circle begins pulsing, the goal is to throw the Poke Ball dead in the circle’s center.

Catching some pocket monsters with an excellent throw requires a bit more effort, however. Scatterbug counts as one such challenge, and, thankfully, a POGO expert has offered useful tips to other trainers.

Pokemon Go fan shares tips for nailing Scatterbug excellent throw

To address the “literaly impossible” Scatterbug excellent throw, Reddit user b33tsalad uploaded a how-to videon on YouTube. The Redditor’s guide outlines the necessary steps to catch Scatterbug with a perfect throw, and as it turns out, the process isn’t at all straightforward.

To nail the Scatterbug throw, a 45-degree throw released to the left of the pulsing circle is a must. Players should try releasing it “almost exactly in line” with the creature. The trainer notes that precision constitutes the biggest hurdle to overcome when going for Pokemon Go’s excellent throw against the Scatter bug.

Aiming even a little too low will result in the ball hitting the ground. Of course, throwing too high will cause the Poke Ball to miss the circle entirely.

Pokemon Go players who’ve struggled to catch Scatterbug in the past are shouting the Redditor’s praises. “Well done! The only time I’ve gotten an excellent on that little bug is by accident,” one person commented in the thread.

Others were especially impressed by the video’s presentation, with one user writing, “Your presentation and narration are what elevates this from just stupid to literal art.”

Hopefully, more players will have an easier time securing Scatterbug with an excellent throw.

