Pokemon Go Enigma Week: Details for Bonuses, new Shinies and Research

Pokemon Go's Enigma Week is upon us, bringing — as the name of the event suggests — mysterious species to the mobile game. One of those is Elgyem, which is finally making its Pokemon Go debut.

Trainers have been rewarded with special weeks following Pokemon Go Fest 2020 for completing Global Challenges. The Enigma Week is the second of those, requiring the completion of 16 challenges.

Much like last week's Dragon Week, there will be increased spawns across a variety of Pokemon and special Timed Research. This is in addition to a new five-star Raid Boss in Deoxys Normal Forme and previously unreleased Shiny 'mon.

Start time

The event begins on Friday, August 7 at 1pm PDT (4pm EDT / 9pm BST). It will finish exactly a week later on Friday, August 14, 1pm PDT (4pm EDT / 9pm BST).

Increased spawns

Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and the debuting Elgyem will all be appearing in the wild more frequently during Enigma Week. On top of this, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem will also be appearing in 7km eggs.

Meanwhile, in Raids, the following Pokemon can be found: Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem, and Unown U, L, T, R, and A. You'll want to take advantage of Unown appearing in Raids because its Shiny form is also available.

The official Pokemon Go blog made it very clear that this particular Shiny will go back into hiding following the conclusion of Enigma Week. There's no telling when it will return, so, if you can, try and maximize your chances of getting this ultra (see what we did there) 'mon.

Raid Battles

The featured Legendary Pokemon this week is Normal Forme Deoxys. This may be the enigma of all Pokemon and has crazy stats to boot.

Unfortunately, its lopsided attack means it actually has little use in the Pokemon Go meta. Even so, the DNA Pokemon is certainly worth getting and who knows, maybe Niantic will make a future update that brings it into battle relevancy.

Its Shiny form will also be available, which is another reason to battle it, if you were looking for one.

New Shinies

Unown is obviously going to be a highly sought after shiny but Enigma Week brings more than just that. Shiny Staryu will be appearing for the first time as well.

Interestingly, all of the Pokemon mentioned above, excluding Elgyem (as it is new) have their Shiny variants available.

Timed Research

The Timed Research for Enigma Week will be released as the event goes live. All tasks and rewards will be listed below when they become available.