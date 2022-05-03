Pokemon Go Electrify the Sky Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Electrify the Sky Timed Research has arrived as part of the Air Adventures event, and we’ve got details of the tasks and rewards on offer.

Air Adventures is a new event taking place in Pokemon Go from May 3 to May 8, 2022, and the big new feature is the debut of Mega Latios and Mega Latias, the first Mega Legendaries available in the game.

There’s also a flying-themed ‘Electrify the Sky’ Timed Research quest to complete, which is a great way to stock up on Mega Energy so you can Mega Evolve both Latios and Latias once you’ve caught them.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Electrify the Sky Timed Research, as well as the Field Research tasks you can unlock during this event.

Pokemon Go Electrify the Sky Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Electrify the Sky Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – 50 Latias Mega Energy

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon – 50 Latios Mega Energy

Rewards: Flying Pikachu encounter and 3000 XP

Catching 10 Pokemon should be easy, as you can just wander around and tap on any creature you find, but when it comes to catching 30 Flying-type Pokemon, that might take you a little longer.

Fortunately, there are boosted spawns for loads of Flying-type Pokemon during the Air Adventures event, and they’ll also be appearing in Raids and as Field Research task rewards.

Pokemon Go Air Adventures Field Research tasks

The following Field Research tasks will be available during the Air Adventures event:

Catch 3 Flying-type Pokemon – Flying Pikachu encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon with weather boost – Doduo encounter

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon – Swablu encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Emolga encounter

Remember that these Field Research tasks can only be obtained by spinning PokeStops during the Air Adventures event, although they’re given out entirely at random.

You can find out more about the current Pokemon Go event with our complete Air Adventures guide.

