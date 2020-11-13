Pokemon Go Electabuzz Community Day - Start time, exclusive move, more - Dexerto

The Pokemon Go November Community Day will feature two different Pokemon, on two different weekends. First up is Electabuzz.

The Electric Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild on Sunday, November 15 from 11am to 5pm in your local time. As is customary in Community Days you’ll also be able to find its Shiny form, too.

Having two Pokemon feature in the same Community Day, albeit across different days, is a first for Pokemon Go. The logic behind doing so could be to make up for the missing March Community Day from 2020.

This would also allow Niantic to feature 11 Pokemon in the bumper end-of-year December Community Day. Those plans aren’t confirmed, but that’s what they’ve done with the last Community Day of the year so far.

Electabuzz exclusive move

There’s more to just collecting Electabuzz and hoping for a Shiny along the way. A big part of Community Days is the exclusive move and November is no different.

Evolve Electabuzz anytime during the event, or up to two hours after, and Electivire will automatically know the exclusive move Flamethrower.

It is likely you’ll be using Electabuzz in a PvE setting due to its attack stat. Flamethrower in PvE has a Base Power of 70, DPS of 31.82, and DPE*DPS of 44.55.

Unfortunately, its stat distribution means it won’t perform well in PvP. That doesn’t mean you can’t try it, though!

Purchases

Separate purchases have become commonplace in Community Days in 2020. As usual, there will be a one-time-purchase Community Day box. The Electabuzz edition costs 1,280 PokeCoins and contains:

1x Elite Fast TM

3x Super Incubators

3x Incense

30x Ultra Balls

There is also a Special Research story available to buy for $1. It is called Electric for Electabuzz, sharing a story about the iconic electric-type.

Bonuses

The Electabuzz Community Day will feature arguably trainer’s favorite bonus – 1/4 Hatch Distance. Place an egg in an incubator anytime during the event and you’ll only need to walk a quarter of the usual distance to hatch it.

Additionally, Incense will last for three hours – a bonus that has been present in Community Days since April 2020. Elsewhere, Elekid will also be hatching in 2km eggs, so if you can get hold of them November 15 is the day to use them.