Pokemon Go Electabuzz Community Day - Start time, exclusive move, more - Dexerto

Pokemon Go Electabuzz Community Day – Start time, exclusive move, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 20:05

by Paul Cot
The Pokemon Go November Community Day will feature two different Pokemon, on two different weekends. First up is Electabuzz.

The Electric Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild on Sunday, November 15 from 11am to 5pm in your local time. As is customary in Community Days you’ll also be able to find its Shiny form, too.

Having two Pokemon feature in the same Community Day, albeit across different days, is a first for Pokemon Go. The logic behind doing so could be to make up for the missing March Community Day from 2020.

This would also allow Niantic to feature 11 Pokemon in the bumper end-of-year December Community Day. Those plans aren’t confirmed, but that’s what they’ve done with the last Community Day of the year so far.

Electabuzz is the first of the Kanto duo to feature…

Electabuzz exclusive move

There’s more to just collecting Electabuzz and hoping for a Shiny along the way. A big part of Community Days is the exclusive move and November is no different.

Evolve Electabuzz anytime during the event, or up to two hours after, and Electivire will automatically know the exclusive move Flamethrower.

It is likely you’ll be using Electabuzz in a PvE setting due to its attack stat. Flamethrower in PvE has a Base Power of 70, DPS of 31.82, and DPE*DPS of 44.55.

Unfortunately, its stat distribution means it won’t perform well in PvP. That doesn’t mean you can’t try it, though!

Separate purchases have become commonplace in Community Days in 2020. As usual, there will be a one-time-purchase Community Day box. The Electabuzz edition costs 1,280 PokeCoins and  contains:

  • 1x Elite Fast TM
  • 3x Super Incubators
  • 3x Incense
  • 30x Ultra Balls

There is also a Special Research story available to buy for $1. It is called Electric for Electabuzz, sharing a story about the iconic electric-type.

The Electabuzz Community Day will feature arguably trainer’s favorite bonus – 1/4 Hatch Distance. Place an egg in an incubator anytime during the event and you’ll only need to walk a quarter of the usual distance to hatch it.

Additionally, Incense will last for three hours – a bonus that has been present in Community Days since April 2020. Elsewhere, Elekid will also be hatching in 2km eggs, so if you can get hold of them November 15 is the day to use them.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!