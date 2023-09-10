Pokemon Go players frustrated by low Shiny hatch rates

Pokemon Go players are disappointed by the below 1% hatch rates of Shiny Pokemon from Eggs.

Shiny versions of creatures have been motivating Pokemon completionists for years. The term “Shiny Pokemon” was first introduced to the franchise in the Generation 2 games, Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

Since then, hunting for these rare and Shiny Pokemon has become one of the game’s main endgame activities. Pokemon Go is no different, with trainers patiently waiting for the game to add more alternate forms.

But, while players have always found finding Shiny Pokemon challenging, some thought obtaining shiny Pokemon in the new game might be a bit too difficult. Shiny Pokemon just aren’t hatching from Eggs for some players as often as they would like.

Pokemon Go’s Shiny hatch rates driving players mad

In a Reddit post by u/hiebertw07, the question was posed to the Pokemon Go community: “Who has the worst shiny hatch rate?”

Some players were not happy with the hatch rates. “1565 hatched and 2 Shiny. This includes Togetic CD and the recent adventure week. Missed riolu day tho,” one person remarked.

Another Pokemon fan had slightly better rates but hasn’t had the best of luck. “I hatched a Shiny Onyx in January 2022,” they wrote. “Never hatched another Shiny Egg. Tbf I’ve only hatched 606 eggs.”

Despite the expected hatch rate being 1/500, Pokemon Go users are unmotivated after some still haven’t received their first Shiny from an Egg.

But some fans found solace in the fact there are guaranteed ways to increase your drop rates for Shiny Pokemon. For example, Tier 5 Raids offer a 1/20 Shiny rate, and certain events boost odds for specific wild spawns.

To get the most out of your Pokeballs and Pokemon Go playing time, stay updated with Dexerto’s guides – like our guide on how to get Frigibax.