Pokemon Go player finds “imposter” Eeveelution in local gym

A Pokemon Go player didn’t have to look closely to notice one of the Eeveelutions at their local Gym was a Pikachu disguised as an Umbreon.

The Generation 1 Pokemon Eevee can evolve into eight different species — also called Eeveelutions. The possible types include Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy. Despite the type range, Pokemon fans eagerly await more options.

In addition to the mainline games, Eevee’s evolutionary line appears in Pokemon Go. Several years ago, the Pokemon mascot Pikachu received a hat modeled after the Dark-type Eeveelution Umbreon. This limited-time cosmetic caused Pikachu to try and blend in with other Eeveelution at a Pokemon Go Gym.

A Pokemon Go player discovers a disguised Pikachu

Niantic

Reddit user Constant_Ad_2776 posted their realization about one of the featured Eeveelutions on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The image showed that their local Gym included shinies of Leafeon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Sylveon. However, the sixth Eeveelution was actually Pikachu wearing an Umbreon hat.

“I have never seen that Pikachu ever and my gosh I want it,” aWiiGameCube wrote. “How was that obtained??? And is it obtainable still???”

Pokemon Go players could catch the Umbreon Hat Pikachu during the Throwback Challenge in May 2020. The event transported users back in time to past regions such as Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.

“It makes me think of how in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee your Starter Partner Eevee can’t evolve,” JoviAMP recollected. “But it can get outfits of all it’s evolved forms, plus a series of unique move tutor moves.”

On April 15, Pokemon Go will host a Togetic Community Day. During the event, players have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Togetic. To learn more about the game’s April 2023 schedule, check out our article on the current Raid Bosses and Mega Raid lineup.