Pokemon Go’s Halloween Research event expands with the Eerie Echoes Timed Research, which gives trainers some Ghost-type encounters and cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about the paid event’s price, tasks, and rewards.

The Pokemon Go Halloween events for 2023 have begun with the free Halloween Timed Research challenge. Players can look forward to catching a whole bunch of Ghost-type Pokemon including the newly added Greavard and Houndstone.

For those intrepid trainers who need a little more action during the Pokemon Go Halloween festivities, the Eerie Echoes Timed Research event should just about cover it.

Thanks to the hardworking folks at Serebii, we’ve got all the pertinent details so you can claim your new pose. Read on for all the details of the Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research event including price, tasks, and rewards.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company This Timed Research event will allow you to encounter plenty of Dark-type Pokemon like Alolan Meowth.

Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards you’ll need to complete to earn yourself this year’s Halloween Pose:

Step 1 of 4

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – Gastly Encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Misdreavus Encounter

Makes 5 Curveball Throws – Litwick Encounter

Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Silver Pinap Berry x5

Step 2 of 4

Make 2 Curveball Throws – Poochyena Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Zigzagoon Encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Sableye Encounter

Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Incense x1

Step 3 of 4

Walk 2km – Purrloin Encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends – Meowth Encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Umbreon Encounter

Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Egg Incubator x1

Step 4 of 4

Hatch an Egg – Drifloon Encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Tamask Encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Greavard Encounter

Reward: Trevanant Encounter x1, Ghost Pose x1

Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research Price

The Eerie Echoes Timed Research is a paid event that costs $5.00 USD. To access the event, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop.

The event will be available from October 19, 2023, at 10 AM local time until 8 PM local time on October 31, 2023. Make sure to prioritize the tasks for the Eerie Echoes Timed Research event to get the most bang for your buck.

Get all this done in time and you’ll be able to frighten your friends with your brand-new Avatar Pose.

That's everything you need to know about the Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go.

