Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s Halloween Research event expands with the Eerie Echoes Timed Research, which gives trainers some Ghost-type encounters and cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about the paid event’s price, tasks, and rewards.
The Pokemon Go Halloween events for 2023 have begun with the free Halloween Timed Research challenge. Players can look forward to catching a whole bunch of Ghost-type Pokemon including the newly added Greavard and Houndstone.
For those intrepid trainers who need a little more action during the Pokemon Go Halloween festivities, the Eerie Echoes Timed Research event should just about cover it.
Thanks to the hardworking folks at Serebii, we’ve got all the pertinent details so you can claim your new pose. Read on for all the details of the Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research event including price, tasks, and rewards.
Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research tasks & rewards
Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards you’ll need to complete to earn yourself this year’s Halloween Pose:
Step 1 of 4
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – Gastly Encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Misdreavus Encounter
- Makes 5 Curveball Throws – Litwick Encounter
Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Silver Pinap Berry x5
Step 2 of 4
- Make 2 Curveball Throws – Poochyena Encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Zigzagoon Encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Sableye Encounter
Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Incense x1
Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km – Purrloin Encounter
- Send 5 Gifts to friends – Meowth Encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Umbreon Encounter
Reward: Phantump Encounter x1, Egg Incubator x1
Step 4 of 4
- Hatch an Egg – Drifloon Encounter
- Make 10 Curveball Throws – Tamask Encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – Greavard Encounter
Reward: Trevanant Encounter x1, Ghost Pose x1
Pokemon Go Eerie Echoes Timed Research Price
The Eerie Echoes Timed Research is a paid event that costs $5.00 USD. To access the event, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop.
The event will be available from October 19, 2023, at 10 AM local time until 8 PM local time on October 31, 2023. Make sure to prioritize the tasks for the Eerie Echoes Timed Research event to get the most bang for your buck.
Get all this done in time and you’ll be able to frighten your friends with your brand-new Avatar Pose.
That’s everything you need to know about the Eerie Echoes Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes