Pokemon Go Dynamax update confirmed following Niantic leak

Niantic revealed the imminent arrival of Dynamax Pokemon to Pokemon Go through filters in the mobile game, confirming new mechanics for the game.

Dynamax Pokemon were first introduced in the Generation 8 games as a larger and more powerful version of standard creatures. But now, the super-sized Pokemon are moving beyond the mainline games.

Previously, artwork celebrating Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary seemingly confirmed the arrival of Dynamax and Gigantamax. This was done by including a gigantic Dynamax Wartortle alongside several Pokemon that had not yet been released in the mobile game.

Article continues after ad

Since then, an in-game Pokemon Go screen has fueled the fire of widespread talk regarding Dynamax Pokemon’s upcoming debut.

On Twitter, Serebii’s Joe Merrick attached a screenshot of the Pokemon Go screen that featured the filters of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon.

“It even gives it away in history saying filter key dynamax and gigantamax respectively,” he captioned the tweet.

Article continues after ad

Joe revealed the filters were visible after downloading the August 5 update on the iOS and Google Play store. In response, players confirmed the Dynamax and Gigantamax icons were there after they updated the game.

Article continues after ad

At this time, it isn’t known if these filters were made visible by accident, or if this was an intentional choice by Niantic. There has yet to be any formal acknowledgment from the developer about the discovery.

Others were ecstatic at the future representation of Pokemon from the Galar region. “More Galar representation is nice. It feels like GO skipped straight to Paldea without even giving us the Galar starters yet,” one trainer tweeted.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon will officially debut in Pokemon Go.

In the meantime, make sure to check out our guides to the current Raids and events in Pokemon Go to help you stay updated with the mobile game.