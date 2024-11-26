Pokemon Go Dual Destiny season: Dates, Gigantamax debut, bonuses & more

Pokemon Go has announced the Dual Destiny season, which will feature creatures from Pokemon Black & White, prompting fans to wonder whether it’s a hint at the mythical Unova remakes.

The Dual Destiny season will run from the end of 2024 to early next year. It will feature the debut of new Pokemon forms, as well as bringing back Legendary and Mythical ‘Mons from previous events, giving people another chance to catch them.

A wave of challenging ‘Mons are about to make their way to Pokemon Go. So, here’s all the information you need to know about the Dual Destiny event.

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Dual Destiny season will run from December 3, 2024, to March 4, 2025.

This follows on directly from the Max Out season, which introduced the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics to the game.

Sinistea and Polteageist Debut

The Dual Destiny season is adding more Gen 8 Pokemon, as Sinistea and its evolution, Polteageist will be debuting.

These Ghost-type spirits are the most British thing The Pokemon Company has ever made and they’re finally coming to Pokemon Go.

Regi Trio Shadow Debut

During Dual Destiny, players will be able to encounter Shadow Regice, Shadow Regirock, and Shadow Registeel will appear in Five-Star Shadow Raids. This gives players a chance to catch corrupted versions of these mighty Legendary ‘Mons, so long as they can conquer them in battle.

Krabby & Machop Dynamax and Gigantamax Lapras debuts

New giant Pokemon are coming in Dual Destiny, as players can capture Dynamax capable versions of Krabby and Machop in Max Battles. There will also be Gigantamax Lapras available, for those with a team strong enough to challenge the titanic sea monster.

Niantic

Hoopa Unbound, Zekrom, & Reshiram return

As previously teased, the trailer for Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season reveal that Hoopa Unbound, Zekrom, and Reshiram will be reappearing, though it’s currently unknown how players will face them.

Shiny Pokemon in Dual Destiny Research Breakthrough

Players who complete Field Research can potentially encounter Shiny versions of the following Pokemon in Research Breakthroughs:

Alolan Raichu

Pancham

Furfrou

Hisuian Avalugg

Jangmo-o

Frigibax

New Wild Pokemon Rotation in Dual Destiny

Dual Destiny will add new Pokemon in different biomes. Those marked with a * can potentially be Shiny.

The Pokemon appearing in Cities are:

Magneton

Porgyon*

Snubbull*

Gulpin*

Audino*

Klink*

Litwick*

The Pokemon appearing in Forests are:

Butterfree

Scyther*

Sunkern*

Nuzleaf

Staravia

Phantump*

Fomantis*

The Pokemon appearing in Mountains are:

Clefairy*

Rhyhorn

Shuckle*

Pupitar

Meditite*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Mienfoo*

The Pokemon appearing in Beaches and Water are:

Poliwrath

Galarian Slowpoke*

Paldean Wooper*

Lotad*

Pelipper

Floatzel

Finneon

The Pokemon appearing in the Northern Hemisphere are:

Absol*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Shinx*

Gabite

Deerling (Water)

The Pokemon appearing in the Southern Hemisphere are:

Lapras*

Gligar*

Treecko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Deerling (Summer)

Goomy*

Pokemon Go Dual Destiny Eggs

Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season will change the Egg rotation. Those marked with a * can potentially be Shiny.

The Pokemon that can hatch from 2k Eggs include:

Psyduck*

Swablu*

Bonsly*

Larvesta*

Litleo*

Wimpod*

The Pokemon that can hatch from 5k Eggs include:

Clamperl*

Blitzle*

Inkay*

The Pokemon that can hatch from 7k Eggs include:

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Hisuian Voltorb*

Hisuian Qwilfish*

Galarian Corsola*

Basculin (Red-Striped Form) in Eastern Hemisphere*

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) in Western Hemisphere*

The Pokemon that can hatch from 7k Eggs received from Mateo’s Gift Exchange include:

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Galarian Corsola*

Pancham*

Basculin (Red-Striped Form) in Eastern Hemisphere*

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) in Western Hemisphere*

The Pokemon that can hatch from 10k Eggs include:

Druddigon*

Dreepy

Charcadet

The Pokemon available as Adventure Sync Rewards include:

Skarmory*

Munchlax*

Riolu*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Espurr*

Turtonator*

Jangmo-o*

Charcadet

Frigibax

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Dual Destiny Community Days

The following dates will have Community Days during Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season:

December 21-22, 2024

January 5, 2025

January 25, 2025

February 9, 2025

Pokemon Go Dual Destiny Seasonal Bonuses

Throughout Pokemon Go Dual Destiny, players will receive the following seasonal bonuses:

One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Extra Stardust earned from Team GO Rocket battles

Extra Stardust from Gifts

That’s all there is to know about the Dual Destiny season in Pokemon Go. While we wait for more details, check out our event calendar, and keep up with the Spotlight Hour schedule and Community Day.