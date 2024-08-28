Pokemon Go Dragapult: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Dragapult, one of the best Dragon-type Pokemon in the franchise, is making its Pokemon Go debut, so if you’re looking for the best movesets to take it into battle, here’s what you need to know.

Pokemon Sword & Shield introduced the Dragon/Ghost-type Dragapult and it quickly became a fan favorite due to its strong Attack and high Speed, but mostly because of its type combination.

The Dragon/Ghost combo offers Dragapult plenty of resistances, and there’s only one other Pokemon that shares this typing: the mighty Giratina. So, if you want to see if Dragapult can be as good as Sinnoh’s Legendary in competitive play, here are its best movesets in the game.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset you can teach Dragapult for PvP consists of Dragon Tail as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move.

Out of the two Fast Moves available, Dragon Tail offers way more damage than Hex and for a lot less energy. Plus, the Dragon-type move is even faster than the Ghost-type one.

As for the Charged Move, the smart choice in PvP is to expand the Pokemon’s coverage, so go for Shadow Ball. This is not only a great attack with a very high damage for such a little energy, but it is also the fastest out of the three options.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with Outrage, as it is one of the best Dragon-type moves in the game, dealing massive damage for only 50 energy.

Best moveset for Raids

Dragapult’s best moveset for Raids is Hex as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move, with a DPS of 17.70 and 497.6 total damage output.

For Raids – if you have a Pokemon with dual typing – it is usually better to focus just on one to take advantage of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Due to the combo of Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse being outclassed, and Dragon-type moves being super effective only against their own, it is better to go with the Ghost type in Dragapult’s case. Plus, the Hex and Shadow Ball moveset also happens to be very good defensively.

All moves Dragapult can learn in Pokemon Go

This fast and strong attacker has two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves available in its pool, with all benefiting from the Same Type Attack Bonus:

Dragapult Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon/STAB)

Hex (Ghost/STAB)

Dragapult Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon/STAB)

That's everything you need to know about Dragapult's best movesets for PvP and Raids in Pokemon Go.