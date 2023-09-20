Pokemon Go devs reveal major rework for Routes feature with bonus rewards

Pokemon Go developers at Niantic are already looking to improve on the new Routes feature with multiple key upgrades now live, and plenty more in the pipeline. From additional rewards to simpler navigation, here’s what we know.

Just two months ago Pokemon Go implemented its new Routes feature. With this addition, players can now create their own trails for others to follow out in the real world.

Perhaps you’ve found a particularly rewarding hiking path, or maybe you just enjoyed a walk through your local town, thanks to this feature, you can now share the exact experience with others. Once approved, all sorts of bonus goodies are up for grabs by sharing your Routes and exploring others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Some bizarre Routes have left players scratching their heads, questioning how they were even approved, while others simply had trouble accessing the feature. Thankfully, Niantic has heard the complaints loud and clear.

The Pokemon Company Routes let players share their custom walks out in the real world.

The Pokemon Go devs addressed the Routes feature head-on in a September 20 blog post, sharing that multiple improvements have already been implemented while a handful of others are now in development.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Starting things off, Routes should now be more easily accessible for players all around the world, according to Niantic, and those at lower levels should now be able to enjoy the feature as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A number of quality-of-life upgrades have also been added to the mix, with tools like directional arrows to help you along a Route, and even running counters to show your pile of Zygarde Cells.

Moving forward, Niantic also listed the following as key areas they’re looking to improve in the near future:

More Trainers will be able to create Routes.

Trainers will be able to find Zygarde Cells more often while exploring Routes.

A new notification will be available to inform Trainers when there are Routes nearby.

Various quality of life improvements.

So while it’s still early days yet with this relatively new feature, Pokemon Go devs are looking to ensure everyone can access it and have a decent enough time.