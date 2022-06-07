Pokemon Go devs reschedule Kyogre Raid Hour and apologize for issues

Due to an issue that occurred during Pokemon Go Raid Hour, Niantic has issued an apology and scheduled a make-up day for the event.

Every so often, Pokemon Go will host micro-events called Raid Hours. For 60 minutes, a specific Pokemon, usually a Legendary, will appear in gyms more frequently.

A recent raid hour featured the Gen 3 legendary water-type Kyogre. On June 7 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, the legendary whale would be in the Pokemon Go spotlight.

However, an unknown issue caused the event to not function properly for certain time zones (GMT +14-GMT+2). But don’t worry, Niantic has addressed the issue.

Pokemon Go Kyogre Raid Hour reschedule date and time

Pokemon Go posted an apology for the issue on Twitter as well as announced a make-up day for the affected regions. The issue only affected the earliest 12 time zones.

Niantic also announced that Friday, June 10 would be the make-up day for the Raid Hours. The affected regions of GMT +14 – GMT +2 can experience the Kyogre Raid Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

During this time, players will encounter more Kyogre raids, and if you’re lucky, you may even find a Shiny Kyogre. Raid legendaries have the boosted Shiny odds of 1/20 meaning you’ve got a decent shot at finding one.

Trainers, we apologize for the recent issues that occurred in our earliest twelve time zones. We will hold a makeup Raid Hour event featuring Kyogre on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time in the affected regions (GMT +14–GMT +2). pic.twitter.com/BhACpni02u — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 7, 2022

The next regularly scheduled Pokemon Go Raid Hour is on June 8, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, and will feature the Gen 3 fire legendary Groudon.

For more Pokemon Go, check out our hub for all the latest news and guides.