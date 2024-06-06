Pokemon Go devs quietly updated Avatars again and fans are torn

Pokemon Go devs have sneakily updated Avatars again following the major backlash they received in April 2024, but players are torn as to whether these new changes are a good or bad thing.

One of the most contentious aspects of Pokemon Go is the in-game Avatars that players can customize, personalizing them to either reflect their appearance or create their ideal trainer.

Why are they so controversial? During Pokemon Go’s April 2024 update, the devs rolled out major cosmetic changes to their Avatars, this update was completely slammed by the community for its lack of inclusivity and diversity as well as many touting it as being a downgrade to the graphics.

Now, it appears Niantic has once again altered the look of Pokemon Go’s Avatars, this time doing so via stealth updates.

However, never underestimate the power of the Pokemon community, as many have already begun discussing this silent update online, players split as to whether or not they are happy with these new changes.

In a recent Pokemon Go Reddit thread, one user claimed that the skin tone of their Avatar had “lightened overnight”, spurring others to share the other differences they’ve noticed in recent weeks.

Others stated that their Avatars are now much more orange-looking and in turn, appear to be permanently suffering from a case of “bad sunburn.”

On the flip side, other PoGo players also noted that their Avatars now appear to have much more variety in body types, something that was almost scrapped in the April update.

“I noticed this yesterday for certain. My avatar’s hips were much wider/bigger butt. The chest area was also larger,” claimed one PoGo player.

While no official mention of these changes has been made by Niantic, many speculate it could be due to the “shame” of the aforementioned update.

While the skin tone changes are being slammed, the changes to body types have been lauded, making the overall consensus on these shadow updates split amongst the Pokemon Go community.

