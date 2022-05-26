Pokemon Go dev teases future events for Legends Arceus and Scarlet & Violet

A Pokemon Go developer has teased the potential of future crossover events focused around Legends Arceus, as well as the upcoming Gen 9 releases — Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has offered a wide variety of events, some of which include various crossovers like the Secrets of The Jungle event and the launch celebration for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

With the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have been left wondering whether or not the mobile catch-em-all game will have an event that brings Gen 9 monsters to mobile.

In a recent interview, one of Niantic’s developers has teased the potential of it happening, but couldn’t go into too much detail.

Pokemon Go dev teases Gen 9 event

During a May 26 interview with Gamespot, the Niantic employee spoke on a variety of topics regarding the popular mobile game including in-person events as well as Go Fest 2022.

However, a few comments stood out as the interviewer asked the dev if there were any plans for cross-promotion between PoGo and Legends Arceus, Scarlet, and Violet.

They revealed: “What I would say is that–and not in a specific answer to your question–is absolutely. We’re always very close with them in terms of everything that’s going on in the world of Pokemon, and we always want to investigate everything. So at some point, hopefully, some of those things will come to light and we can have an announcement around those…

“We wouldn’t be doing our job if any time that they release something new we didn’t also release something new. We explore those conversations, but obviously, those are things that we need to go through the process and see what’s possible or not.”

While it’s not entirely confirmed that there are cross-promotion events coming with the release of Gen 9, the developer has trainers around the world excited for the upcoming release.