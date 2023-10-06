Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns: Which path should you choose?

A new event for Pokemon Go is here, featuring a tricky ‘choose a path’ decision. Here’s which answer you should give in the Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns event.

With Detective Pikachu back on the gaming scene thanks to the now-released Detective Pikachu Returns game, Pokemon Go has laid out a special event for its players. The event brings fun Collection Challenges and Research Quests to enjoy, all including some exclusive rewards.

However, along with the quests and rewards, there’s a tricky decision to make. Many other events feature the ‘choose a path’ quest, requiring the player to select one answer from many. In this event’s case, you have to choose between Snivy, Rowlet, and Sudowoodo. So, here’s the correct path and Pokemon to choose.

Pokemon Go choose a path: Should you choose Snivy, Rowlet or Sudowoodo?

The correct answer for the choose a path question in the Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research is Sudowoodo.

The question Professor Willow asks you reads: “This Pokemon is known for its green accents, but it’s a type of Pokemon that hasn’t been appearing around here recently. It also peddles in deception. You might say it’s not what it seems!”

Annoyingly, the green accents could hint towards Rowlet, which can throw some players off, but you want to be focusing on the “not what it seems” aspect of the clue, which hints towards Sudowoodo’s tree-like design, which can fool a lot of people in the Pokemon world.

Unlike many other ‘choose a path’ questions, this one does give players an extra reward, so if you choose Sudowoodo then you’ll get access to an additional Detective Pikachu encounter. Who knows, it may just be Shiny?

So, there you have it, that’s which Pokemon you should choose in the Detective Pikachu Returns timed research task. While catching your extra Detective Pikachu, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

