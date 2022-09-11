Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Day: Start time, forms, and more

Pokemon Go players will have the chance to catch four different forms of the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys as part of the 2022 Psychic Spectacular event Raid Day. Those wanting a chance to find Shiny Deoxys will want to participate.

Pokemon Go players are currently delving deep into the new events brought to the mobile app through the Season of Light. The new theme will continue to celebrate Pokemon species found in Sun and Moon’s Alola region, kicking things off with the Psychic Spectacular.

The Psychic Spectacular is now reaching its end, with the event coming to a close on September 12, 2022, at 8 PM local time.

However, the Psychic-type celebration will wrap with an exciting Raid Day event featuring all four forms of the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys.

What time is the Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Day?

According to Pokemon Go Live, the Raid Day event for Mythical Pokemon Deoxys will take place September 11, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM Local Time.

This three-hour Raid Day is similar in duration to recent Community Day events, with all four forms of Deoxys appearing in Five-Star Raids more frequently.

What Deoxys forms will be appearing during the event?

Pokemon Go players will have the chance to encounter, battle, and catch Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, and Speed Forme Deoxys.

Each form of the Mythical Pokemon is a pure Psychic-type. However, the stats and appearances of the Pokemon change depending on the form players are battling.

For example, Defense Forme Deoxys has a much higher defense stat than Attack Forme, but also has a much lower attack stat. These alterations will require players to tackle each form differently.

Additionally, all forms will have an increased chance of being encountered as Shiny. With four different versions to catch, those collecting Shiny variations will want to find and battle as many Deoxys as possible during the event.

What bonuses are included in the Deoxys Raid Day?

During the Raid Day, players will have the ability to earn five additional daily Raid Passes from Gym disk spins.

Outside of the Raid Pass bonus, unfortunately, there are no other extras offered for the Raid Day event. There will also be no Special Research tickets for sale in the store, allowing players to focus solely on hopping in and out of Raid battles.

After the event concludes, Pokemon Go players will be able to start looking forward to the next adventures planned for Season of Light gameplay.