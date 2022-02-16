Pokemon Go Deoxys Normal Forme Raid guide: Counters & weaknesses

Deoxys Normal Forme is returning to 5-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, so we’ve rounded up the best counters and details of its weaknesses that will help you defeat it.

As the Season of Heritage approaches its conclusion, Niantic is bringing all four Deoxys formes back to 5-Star Raid Battles, giving Trainers another chance to add the Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed versions to their collection.

First up is Normal Forme Deoxys, the standard variation of this rare Mythical creature. For just three days, Trainers will be able to battle (and hopefully catch) Deoxys – but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and best counters to win.

Deoxys Normal Forme weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Deoxys Normal Forme is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks – although the best counters appear to be Dark and Ghost-types.

It’s also important to know what Deoxys is resistant to: In this case, you’ll want to avoid taking Psychic and Fighting-types into battle, as they won’t do enough damage.

Deoxys Normal Forme counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use to defeat Deoxys Normal Forme:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Hoopa Astonish Shadow Ball Tyranitar Bite Crunch Zarude Bite Dark Pulse Trevenant Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl Foul Play Absol Snarl Dark Pulse

While Megas and Legendaries are typically the best counters to use in Raid Battles, we’ve also included some more common Pokemon in our list, so there should be something for everyone to use.

On a similar note, although Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom top the list of Deoxys counters, their non-Mega versions are also great alternatives if you’re not able to Mega Evolve them yet.

Deoxys Normal Forme moveset in Pokemon Go

Deoxys Normal Forme can know the following Fast Moves and Charged Moves as a Raid Boss:

Charge Beam (Electric) – Fast

Zen Headbutt (Psychic) – Fast

Hyper Beam (Normal) – Charged

Psycho Boost (Psychic) – Charged

Thunderbolt (Electric) – Charged

How to catch Deoxys Normal Forme in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Deoxys is to first defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. It will appear in the Raid rotation from February 16 at 10am until February 19 at 10am, so you’ve only got a few days to battle it.

Once you’ve defeated a Deoxys, you’ll be given a small amount of Premier Balls to try and catch it. Make sure you throw Excellent Curve Balls and use Pinap Berries to increase your chances of securing it.

Can Deoxys Normal Forme be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Deoxys Normal Forme is currently available in Pokemon Go, although catching one will be incredibly difficult.

Your chances of encountering a Shiny Deoxys Normal Forme are very low, and there’s no way to increase those odds – it’s simply a case of battling as many Deoxys as you can and hoping for the best.

One thing that should help is that from Wednesday, February 16, to Tuesday, March 1, you’ll be able to receive up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs in Pokemon Go.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating and catching Deoxys Normal Forme. If you’re looking to become the ultimate Pokemon Go trainer, check out these guides:

