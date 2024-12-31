Pokemon Go Deoxys Defense Forme: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

The Mythical Deoxys is returning to Pokemon Go Raid battles in two forms, so learn the best movesets for Deoxys Defense Forme to try it out in battles as soon as you catch it.

The Dual Destiny season is kicking off the new year by debuting new Pokemon such as Mega Gallade, while bringing back some fan favorites like Deoxys.

The Mythical has four forms – Normal, Speed, Attack, and Defense – and the last two are the ones who will appear in Raid battles from January 16, 2025, until January 24, 2025.

So, if you plan on catching Deoxys Defense Forme in Pokemon Go, here are the best movesets you can teach it in Niantic’s game.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset players can teach Deoxys Defense Forme on PvP encounters consists of Counter as a Fast Move and Psycho Boost as a Charged Move.

Deoxys Defense Forme is one of the tankiest Pokemon in the game thanks to its 330 Defense stat. Plus, its move pool gives this Mythical a wide coverage.

Zen Headbutt is one of the worst Fast Moves in the game, even if it benefits from STAB, so there’s no point in using it. Instead, go with Counter to deal decent damage for a fair – and low – amount of energy.

For the Charge Move, take advantage of the STAB with Psycho Boost, which is also very cheap for the amount of damage it inflicts. Even though it has a self-debuff and is quite slow, Deoxys Defense Forme can take it thanks to its bulky stats.

The secondary Charged Move will depend on whether or not you can afford it, and your opponent’s type. Going with Thunderbolt is more common, as there are plenty of Water-type Pokemon in the Go Battle League, but you can always swap it for Rock Slide.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Best moveset for Raids

For Raid battles, players should teach Deoxys Defense Forme Zen Headbutt as a Fast Move and Psycho Boost as a Charged Move, with 6.78 damage per second and 146.1 total damage output.

In Raids, the best strategy is to always stick with moves that benefit from STAB, so going with a full Psychic moveset is the best option with Deoxys Defense Forme.

As the Mythical only has one of each, there’s not much to think about other than how well Zen Headbutt works with Psycho Boost. You can always switch the Fast Move for Counter or the Charged Move for Rock Slide if they target your opponent’s weaknesses.

All moves Deoxys Defense Forme can learn in Pokemon Go

Gen 3’s pure Psychic-type Mythical Deoxys has two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves in its Defense Forme. All with many different types – ranging from Electric to Rock, and even Fighting – to target a wide scope of enemies during battles.

Here are all the moves Deoxys Defense Forme can learn:

Fast Moves

Zen Headbutt (Psychic/STAB)

Counter (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Rock Slide (Rock)

Thunderbolt (Electric)

Psycho Boost (Psychic/STAB)

That’s everything you need to know about Deoxys Defense Forme best movesets in Pokemon Go. Remember to check our game coverage with the latest Pokemon Go events, the current Community Day, and Spotlight Hours.

