Pokemon Go Deino Community Day: Exclusive move, times, & bonuses (June 2022)

Pokemon Go’s June 2022 Community Day event was just announced, and Deino will be this month’s focus. Here’s everything you need to know, including exclusive moves, event bonuses, and times.

Appearing once a month, Community Day is an event that spotlights a specific creature in Pokemon Go, allowing players to complete Special research tasks and acquire event-focused bonuses.

On June 9, 2022, Niantic announced that their June headliner would be the Generation 5 dragon, Deino. This will be an exciting event for the fan base, with Deino’s dual dark and dragon typing sure to raise a ton of interest in participation.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the June 2022 Community Day.

Contents

June Community Day Deino exclusive moves

If you evolve your Zweilous – Deino’s second stage evolution – during the event and up to two hours after the event ends, you will be treated to a Hydreigon with access to the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Brutal Swing will be able to inflict 65 power during trainer battles and 65 power during gyms and raid battles.

Can Deino be shiny in Pokemon Go?

If trainers are lucky, they will have the chance to capture a shiny Deino during the event. As Deino are more likely to appear during Community Day, it would be the perfect time to attempt and capture a shiny version of the Irate Pokemon.

June Community Day bonuses

Just like months past, there will be an abundance of bonuses made available for trainers throughout the duration of the special day.

These bonuses consist of the following:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to five hours afterward for a maximum of three for the day

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust.

Deino Community Day stickers

Trainers will be able to acquire Community Day-themed stickers that feature Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon. They will be available through PokeStops, opening gifts and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Pokemon Go June Community Day start date & time

Pokemon Go’s June Community Day event will occur on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Event features will be available from 11 am to 2 pm in each trainer’s local time.

Much like the Alolan Geodude event last month, the period has been adjusted to reflect Niantic’s decision to make Community Day only three hours long.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Deino Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase an Incense to use on the day as they will last longer than usual.

Save any Lure Modules you have, as they will last for three hours during the event.

Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls to catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

Transfer any unwanted Pokemon to have space for all the catching you’ll do.

Check the bonuses that run during the event to take advantage of them.

Additionally, June’s Community Day event will also feature bonus raid battles centered around Zweilous if enough Pokemon are fought with a single Lure Module.

Niantic also allows trainers to gift other members of the community with a ticket to the exclusive Special Research task called Field Notes: Deino. To share a Special research ticket with a friend, you will need to tap the Special Research ticket and tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

And that is everything you need to know about this month’s Community Day event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

