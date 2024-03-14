Pokemon Go deemed “absolutely cooked” after the latest update

With a fresh update now rolling out to Pokemon Go players across the world, the changes seem to have “absolutely cooked” the game for some older devices.

After over seven years, Pokemon Go can still surprise players with some major changes, and one of the most significant graphical overhauls is currently underway in certain parts of the world.

In an attempt to adapt the graphics to the player’s environment, new biomes are currently being added to the game, better adapting to the world around trainers to offer more immersion.

However, it seems the changes to the game are causing some issues, especially for Pokemon Go players using older devices.

Several Pokemon Go players have taken to this Reddit post, started by a user called u/LightofHeaven00 alongside the comment, “Yep- New Biome rolled out in UK”.

A lot of the comments beneath the post share their issues with the update, with one comment saying, “Drains battery life and is extremely laggy, and you can’t even turn it off properly.”

Another comment adds, “I find it is now unplayable. I can’t even spin and throw a ball.” Then, even more issues seemed to arise, with one person adding, “Framerate on battles is bad now but when catching it’s absolutely cooked. As a PvPer I might struggle without upgrading phone.”

It seems the new graphics are causing massive problems for some players with older devices, which is sad to see for a game designed for younger players without as much cash.

One final comment adds, “I keep clipping through a rock. It’s really frustrating and I can tell my phone isn’t happy. Zero lag, but it’s new. Would have killed my old phone.”

Right now it seems the new graphics settings are still being tested, so if issues continue to come up for players, hopefully, Niantic will make some adjustments that help out older devices.