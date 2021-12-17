Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day schedule: Wild Spawns, Eggs & Exclusive Moves

During the Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day weekend, every star from 2020 and 2021 will be available to encounter as Egg hatches, Raid Bosses, or wild spawns with exclusive moves, so it’s important to know the schedule.

Community Days are always the biggest event of the month for Pokemon Go players. Each one features increased spawn rates for a specific Pokemon, offering the perfect chance to stock up on Candy, evolve it into its final form, and even learn an exclusive move along the way.

If you’ve missed out on any of this year’s Community Day, you’ll be glad to know that for December 2021’s Community Day, every single headliner of 2021 will be appearing in the wild, while every 2020 headliner will pop up in Raids and 2km Eggs. That’s a huge 23 headliners!

Below, we’ve put together a schedule for Pokemon Go’s December 2021 Community Day, so you can plan ahead for the two-day catching extravaganza.

Pokemon Go December Community Day Wild Spawn schedule

These are the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the December Community Day, as well as the exclusive moves they can learn:

Pokemon Exclusive Move Spawn Day Machop Payback Saturday Roselia Bullet Seed & Weather Ball (Fire) Saturday Swablu Moonblast Saturday Gible Earth Power Saturday Snivy Frenzy Plant Saturday Fletchling Incinerate Saturday Duskull Shadow Ball Sunday Shinx Psychic Fangs Sunday Tepig Blast Burn Sunday Oshawott Hydro Cannon Sunday Eevee Scald (Vaporeon)

Zap Cannon (Jolteon)

Superpower (Flareon)

Shadow Ball (Espeon)

Psychic (Umbreon)

Bullet Seed (Leafeon)

Water Pulse (Glaceon)

Psyshock (Sylveon) Sunday

In order to learn the exclusive moves listed above, you’ll need to evolve each specific Pokemon into its final form before Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10am PST.

Eevee has eight potential exclusive moves to learn depending on what you evolve it into. Our Eevee evolution guide will help you get the Eeveelution that you want.

Pokemon Go December Community Day 2km Egg Hatches

The following Pokemon will be hatching from 2km Eggs on both Saturday and Sunday:

Abra

Budew

Charmander

Elekid

Gastly

Magby

Magikarp

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Weedle

2km Eggs are the most common Eggs in Pokemon Go, so you’ve probably already got some. You’ll know which ones they are because they have green spots.

Pokemon Go December Community Day Raid Bosses

The following Pokemon will be appearing in Raids on both Saturday and Sunday:

Abra

Charmander

Electabuzz

Gastly

Magmar

Magikarp

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Weedle

These will all be 1-Star or 3-Star Raid Bosses, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat them.

Pokemon Go December Community Day start & end time

Day 1 of Pokemon Go’s December Community Day will take place on Saturday, December 18, from 11am to 5pm local time.

Day 2 will then take place on Sunday, December 19, from 11am to 5pm local time.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go December Community Day

If you want to get the most out of the December 2021 Community Day, we’d recommend transferring any Pokemon you don’t need from your collection to give you enough space for all the new headliners you’ll be catching.

Events like this are the perfect time to use any Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces you have, as they’ll get you some extra XP and Stardust whether you’re catching, evolving, or completing Special Research tasks.

Remember that you can also use Incense and Lures to attract any Community Day headliners during event hours, which is a great way to increase your chances of finding the Pokemon you’re looking to catch.

Now you know the schedule for the December 2021 Community Day, make sure you visit our Pokemon Go home page for more guides like this one.