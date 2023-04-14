Pokemon Go datamine suggests Team Magma is coming alongside ‘A Little Warm Up’ event

Popular Pokemon Go data miners have found that Team Magma may be coming to the game soon, over four years after clothing sporting the team’s logo was added.

Since its debut in 2016, Pokemon Go has worked on bringing a large chunk of the mainline series over to the popular mobile title.

They introduced the first mention of Team Magma and Team Aqua back in 2019 in the way of limited edition avatar items, but it’s been quiet since.

According to Poke Miners, however, a recent data mine of the game shows the official debut of Team Magma may be coming soon alongside a new event.

Team Magma may be coming to Pokemon Go soon

In the post on April 23, they revealed that new text was added referencing the four-year-old avatar items as well as a new event that may introduce Team Magma fully.

“The day was Jan 16, 2019. Team Magma clothing was added to the game. It did not have texts. Now. Over 4 years later. The day u/-Nintendo on Reddit has been waiting for. They. Have. TEXTS! Singaporean Grandmas rejoice. Also ‘A Little Warm Up’ event,” they said.

However, the newly discovered texts also reference a pair of Team Magma socks — something that wasn’t released back in 2019 alongside the rest of the items.

That, paired with the name of the new event “A Little Warm up,” fans around the world are convinced that Team Magma will be coming to the mobile title sooner than later.

There is a current boycott of the game due to recent nerfs to Remote Raids, however, so it’s unknown how many people will be around to experience it.