Pokemon Go datamine reveals Shadow Pokemon changes and new move effects coming soon - Dexerto

A new Pokemon Go datamine has revealed some exciting content that will be making its way to Niantic’s mobile game in the future. Here’s everything we know.

Despite Niantic’s best efforts to keep future Pokemon Go content a secret, dataminers have been able to uncover some juicy secrets. While many Trainers are currently busy gearing up for the new Altaria, Houndoom, and Ampharos Raids, that hasn’t stopped players from digging through the game’s files.

From Shadow Pokemon changes to new move effects, there are plenty of exciting content to unpack here. Whether you’re a Pokemon Go veteran looking for the latest info, or a fledgling Trainer just starting out their adventure, these leaks will certainly be a welcome sight for any Pokemon fan.

Pokemon Go datamine highlights

While the PokeMiners’ In-Depth APK Teardown of 0.209.0 may not be as big as previous Pokemon Go leaks, there are a number of highlights that Trainers fans will be pleased to see. All the latest Pokemon Go datamine details can be seen below.

New move effects added

The two new moves that have yet to be added to Pokemon Go are that of Fairy Wind (fast move) and Fiery Dance (charged).

With the Luminous Legends Y event starting May 10, many fans have speculated that Fairy Wind is tied to the launch of Sylveon. This makes sense, considering Sylveon is known to utilize this Fairy-type move.

Interestingly, Fiery Dance is the signature move of Volcarona. This deadly Fire-type move inflicts damage and has a 50% chance of raising the user’s Special Attack stat by one stage. This would make Volcarona a particularly potent attacker, especially in gym and grunt battles.

Quest Branching added as a quest type

Not much is known about this addition aside from the fact that the quest type itself was added to the game’s files. The following descriptions have been uncovered:

BRANCHING_QUEST

ERROR_INVALID_BRANCH

GetQuestDescription

We’ll likely hear more about this new quest type in the coming weeks when Niantic provides an official announcement.

Pokemon Party updates

A number of updates have been made to Pokemon Parties, which mentions “get_GymAndRaidBattlePartySize” and “get_MaxPartyNameLength”. Whether this means players’ will be able to increase their party size in Gym and Raid battles remains to be seen, but it could drastically change up the meta if that is indeed the case.

Shadow Pokemon effect changes

A file was uncovered in Pokemon Go’s GPU properties which hinted at changes to the way the game displays shadows. Many fans believe that this could also change Shadow Pokemon effects. This isn’t entirely implausible as Pokemon like Shadow Mewtwo already have their own unique shadow animations.

Players have also noted that this could simply be a toggle feature, which would enable Trainers to switch shadows on/off. After all, there are times where shadows can obstruct your view in battle.

Contact notification signups

This is one quality of life change that should make adding friends on Pokemon Go even easier. Whenever one of your mobile contacts has signed up for the Pokemon Go app, you’ll receive a notification letting you know.

It’s a pretty simple addition, and one that will help you squad up with any friends when catching and gym battling.

So, there you have it, all the latest highlights from the 0.209.0 Pokemon Go datamine. Make sure you check out our Pokemon page for all the latest guides and updates.