Pokemon Go datamine reveals Roaming Form Gimmighoul debut for Pokemon Day

A recent Pokemon Go datamine has revealed several assets related to Roaming Form Gimmighoul, suggesting a debut event may follow Pokemon Day 2023.

Pokemon Day 2023 is on the horizon, and trainers are excited to see what its “Celebrate Together” theme means for its ongoing titles like Pokemon Go and Scarlet & Violet.

Well, thanks to a recent Pokemon Go datamine, it seems fans may have a pretty clear idea of the new content coming to the game after the Pokemon Presents live stream on February 27.

The datamine revealed several assets relating to Roaming Form Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo, which could hint at a debut event for the two Coin-based Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go datamine hints at Gimmighoul event

The datamine comes by way of the reliable source Pokeminers, who tweeted out several different assets found on February 24, 2023.

The first image revealed 3D models for Roaming Form Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo, who have yet to make their debut in Pokemon Go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Trainers will remember that ahead of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s launch, there was an event that teased Gimmighoul’s Chest Form through Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, players weren’t able to actually catch Gimmighoul during the event.

Alongside the 3D models for the two Pokemon were assets for a new type of incense and lure. The Sparkly Incense appears to be a bag modeled after Gimmighoul’s Chest Form, while the Lure is made of pure gold like Gimmighoul’s coins.

Article continues after ad

While details are still unclear at the time of writing, these items may work similarly to those found in Meltan’s event. This would make sense, given that both Pokemon debuted in Pokemon Go and had exclusive forms tied to the mobile game.

While the specifics of this possible Gimmighoul event are still unclear, it looks like these two Generation 9 Pokemon are headed to Pokemon Go in the near future.