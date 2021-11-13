Why is there confetti falling from the sky in Pokemon Go?

Trainers around the world are starting to notice confetti falling from the sky in Pokemon Go, so, why is this happening? Well, there’s actually a simple answer.

Niantic regularly introduces special events to Pokemon Go to keep the game fresh for players. These usually feature special tasks to complete, a lineup of exciting Raid Bosses, and the debut of new Pokemon like Dedenne.

Occasionally, these events also alter the overworld map in some way. We recently saw mysterious portals in the sky for Hoopa’s arrival, and fireworks exploding across the map to celebrate the beginning of the Festival of Lights.

Advertisement

Now, there’s loads of confetti falling from the sky – but what does it mean? We’re here to answer that question, and explain what it means for Trainers.

Why is there confetti falling in Pokemon Go?

Confetti is currently falling from the sky in Pokemon Go to mark the end of the Festival of Lights, a huge in-game event that was inspired by Diwali celebrations that recently took place around the world.

Niantic explained in a blog post that this confetti will appear on November 13 at 10 am, and will keep falling from the sky until November 14 at 8 pm local time, which is when the event ends.

“To celebrate the victory of light over Team GO Rocket, confetti will be appearing on the map until the end of the Festival of Lights event,” they wrote.

Advertisement

What does the confetti mean in Pokemon Go?

While the confetti falling from the sky in Pokemon Go is nice to look at, it doesn’t actually change anything regarding gameplay. It’s purely a visual effect to celebrate the end of a major event.

There are loads of bonuses you can still enjoy before the Festival of Lights comes to an end, though, including Team Go Rocket appearing more frequently, Friendship boosts, and extra rewards from Gifts.

Read More: Get free items with these Pokemon Go promo codes

Players can also encounter Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in 5-Star Raids, there’s a switch-up of the 7km Egg pool, and the next part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story has unlocked.

Advertisement

See everything happening during the Festival of Lights here, and visit our Pokemon Go home page for the latest news, guides, and tips.