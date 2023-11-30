Pokemon Go community swoons over “gorgeous” new Timeless Travels artwork

With the announcement of the new Timeless Travels season for Pokemon Go came brand-new art assets, and the community is loving the new loading screen artwork.

On November 28, Pokemon Go announced that the Timeless Travels season was set to begin on December 1, 2023.

A new Pokemon Go season means plenty of new content for trainers to look forward to, like the introduction of the Hisuian starter evolutions, Wyrdeer, wild encounter changes, and much more.

The new season will also bring all new artwork to the game, which includes a fresh loading screen which the community has called fallen head over heels for.

Pokemon Go fans love new Timeless Travels artwork

Pokemon Go fans shared the new loading screen art on social media platforms like Reddit where other trainers shared their thoughts on the art and excitement for Timeless Travels.

The artwork itself features scenery of a snowy Japanese temple, where a handful of Pokemon and trainers are frolicking and enjoying the night sky.

Fans can see the new additions to the game like Hisuian Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye looking up at the stars.

The artwork also teased the introduction of Gen 7’s Dragon-type Drampa, watching over the scene from above. Finally, various Pokemon like Pikachu, Psyduck, and a handful of Baby Pokemon can also be seen as well.

Players in the comments of the post shared their thoughts and praise of the new art. “Looks super nice and cozy,” said one fan, while another said, “Jeez, these Loading Screens are gorgeous.”

Other trainers enjoyed seeing some of their favorite Pokemon appear on the new loading screen. “Psyduck is getting so much love across Pokemon storytelling (Detective Pikachu, Pokemon Concierge) and I’m all for it. One of my favourite Shinies is Psyduck too!”

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to dive into Timeless Travels, as it’s set to launch in Pokemon Go on December 1, 2023, at 10 AM local time.