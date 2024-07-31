Pokemon Go community insists player should “sign a prenup” over rare collection

Pokemon Go fans freaked out after one player shared their collection of rare ‘mons on an old, unused account.

“I logged into my old Pokemon Go account after five years and my boyfriend freaked out over these things,” stated the thread’s author on Reddit.

Adding context for their return to Niantic’s mobile game, they said: “I started dating my boyfriend recently and he is really into Pokemon Go. He got curious and wanted to see what I had on my old account.”

“He started to see my bag and these particular Pokemon freaked him out, haha.” The Pocket Monsters in question? A Shiny Metagross, two Armored Mewtwo, and a handful of Shinies from previous Community Days.

Responses to the haul mimicked those of the author’s boyfriend. “The Armored Mewtwo were only in Raids once so pretty cool stuff! They should be saved for at least a Lucky Trade with the two of you,” the top comment suggested.

Others were quick to crack jokes. “I hate to break it to you but your boyfriend is only dating you so he can get his hands on the Armored Mewtwo,” came one, while another suggested the couple “Sign a prenup.”

Numerous responses warned against the author giving away too many of their rare catches, but in a follow-up comment, they explained, “I appreciate the concern but in reality, I don’t hold these as valuable as most of you do here.”

“If it wasn’t for him this account would probably have been forgotten about so I would much rather him at least have the ones he is after,” they continued.

Armored Mewtwo was available in Raids during its debut in 2019 but hasn’t been available since. Whether Niantic plans to ever reintroduce the Legendary remains to be seen but for now, the only way to get your hands on one is through trading with another Trainer.

