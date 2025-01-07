Pokemon Go Community Day teases perfect follow-up to Mega Evolution Raid

Niantic is teasing an upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day Classic, one which fans anticipated was coming, as it ties into a brand new Mega Evolution that is being added to the game in 2025.

Mega Evolutions have slowly been drip-fed into Pokemon Go, partly to space out the content added to the game. This means there are still some iconic and popular Mega Evolutions that have yet to be included, as they’re being saved for a future appearance.

The next Mega Evolution arriving in Pokemon Go is Mega Gallade, who will appear in a Raid Day on January 11 before becoming part of the Mega Raid rotation from January 16-24. The Pokemon Go Twitter/X account is teasing a Ralts Community Day in the future.

A Ralts Pokemon Go Community Day is ideal timing

It’s unclear if Ralts will appear the day after Mega Gallade’s Raid Day (January 12) or after its stints in the rotation (January 19 or 26). Either way, it will give players a chance to stock up on Ralts Candy.

Completing a Mega Raid will reward the player with Mega Energy, as well as the opportunity to catch the de-evolved form of what they battled. This means players will have ample opportunity to stock up on Gallade when it appears in Raids.

Not only will players be able to gather tons of Ralts Candy that they can use to buff their Gallade, but they can breed one up from scratch if it had great stats and then Mega Evolve it.

The Community Days Ralts will also have access to Synchronize as an Event move. This gives it a powerful Psychic-type move that benefits from the STAB bonus.

The Mega Gallade Raid Day will only give players a short span of time to stock up on Mega Energy. The same is true of the Community Day length, which means fans will have to get their skates on if they plan on breeding the perfect Mega Gallade across both events.

