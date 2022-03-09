Pokemon Go Community Day in-person events are finally coming back

Niantic is finally bringing back Pokemon Go Community Day meetups, allowing players to get back to in-person events throughout 2022 across multiple cities.
The Android and iOS mobile game entered a period of tremendous change throughout the pandemic, facing challenges not many video games across the industry would, due to its nature.
Pokemon Go is built on people getting outside the house, visiting locations in real life, and being active. However, a series of lockdown measures – which differed between nations during the global health crisis – meant that the developers were forced to introduce Remote Raid passes and change the way bonuses worked.
Though, the times of strict restrictions preventing in-person events from commencing have come and gone in many parts of the world. On March 9, Niantic announced the cities in which meetups will start taking place throughout 2022.
Pokemon Go Community Day event schedule confirmed
As they did previously, these meetups allow trainers from multiple different countries to connect during Community Days.
The first will start up this March and there will be events hosted right across Europe and Asia for fans to get involved.
Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay meetups are returning to select cities worldwide! 🎉
On March 13, you’ll be able to join other Trainers for some in-person Pokémon GO Community Day fun! 🙋🙆♀️💁♂️
📝 Learn more here: https://t.co/MiU7ulyYzH pic.twitter.com/fIcVgJYS1x
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 9, 2022
Pokemon Go Community Day event schedule 2022
When is the next Community Day event?
Niantic has confirmed the first Community Day meetup starts on March 13, 2022.
City list
The following cities will be included in the Pokemon Go in-person events:
- Linz, AT: City-Park
- Berlin, DE: Spandau Arcaden
- Bochum, DE: Ruhr Park
- Düsseldorf, DE: Düsseldorf Arcaden
- Laatzen, DE: Leine-Center Laatzen
- Leipzig, DE: Paunsdorf Center
- Munich, DE: Pasing Arcaden
- Oberhausen, DE: Westfield Centro
- Recklinghausen, DE: Palais Vest
- Delhi, IND: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
- Monterrey, MX: Parque Fundidora
- Warsaw, PL: Elektrownia Powisle
- Bristol, UK: Broadmead
- Cardiff, UK: Churchill Way
- Edinburgh, UK: Castle Street
- Liverpool, UK: Liverpool ONE
- London, UK: St. Alfege Park
- London, UK: Whitfield Gardens
- Manchester, UK: Piccadilly Gardens
- Indianapolis, IN, US: Canal Elbow at White River State Park
- Oakland, CA, US: TBD
- Washington, DC, US: Top of District pier at The Wharf
- Taiwan: Daan Forest Park, Taipei
