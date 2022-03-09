Pokemon Go Community Day in-person events are finally coming back

Niantic is finally bringing back Pokemon Go Community Day meetups, allowing players to get back to in-person events throughout 2022 across multiple cities.

The Android and iOS mobile game entered a period of tremendous change throughout the pandemic, facing challenges not many video games across the industry would, due to its nature.

Pokemon Go is built on people getting outside the house, visiting locations in real life, and being active. However, a series of lockdown measures – which differed between nations during the global health crisis – meant that the developers were forced to introduce Remote Raid passes and change the way bonuses worked.

Though, the times of strict restrictions preventing in-person events from commencing have come and gone in many parts of the world. On March 9, Niantic announced the cities in which meetups will start taking place throughout 2022.

Pokemon Go Community Day event schedule confirmed

As they did previously, these meetups allow trainers from multiple different countries to connect during Community Days.

The first will start up this March and there will be events hosted right across Europe and Asia for fans to get involved.

Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay meetups are returning to select cities worldwide! 🎉 On March 13, you’ll be able to join other Trainers for some in-person Pokémon GO Community Day fun! 🙋🙆‍♀️💁‍♂️ 📝 Learn more here: https://t.co/MiU7ulyYzH pic.twitter.com/fIcVgJYS1x — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 9, 2022

Pokemon Go Community Day event schedule 2022

When is the next Community Day event?

Niantic has confirmed the first Community Day meetup starts on March 13, 2022.

City list

The following cities will be included in the Pokemon Go in-person events:

Linz, AT : City-Park

: City-Park Berlin, DE : Spandau Arcaden

: Spandau Arcaden Bochum, DE : Ruhr Park

: Ruhr Park Düsseldorf, DE : Düsseldorf Arcaden

: Düsseldorf Arcaden Laatzen, DE : Leine-Center Laatzen

: Leine-Center Laatzen Leipzig, DE : Paunsdorf Center

: Paunsdorf Center Munich, DE : Pasing Arcaden

: Pasing Arcaden Oberhausen, DE : Westfield Centro

: Westfield Centro Recklinghausen, DE : Palais Vest

: Palais Vest Delhi, IND : Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden Monterrey, MX : Parque Fundidora

: Parque Fundidora Warsaw, PL : Elektrownia Powisle

: Elektrownia Powisle Bristol, UK : Broadmead

: Broadmead Cardiff, UK : Churchill Way

: Churchill Way Edinburgh, UK : Castle Street

: Castle Street Liverpool, UK : Liverpool ONE

: Liverpool ONE London, UK : St. Alfege Park

: St. Alfege Park London, UK : Whitfield Gardens

: Whitfield Gardens Manchester, UK : Piccadilly Gardens

: Piccadilly Gardens Indianapolis, IN, US : Canal Elbow at White River State Park

: Canal Elbow at White River State Park Oakland, CA, US : TBD

: TBD Washington, DC, US : Top of District pier at The Wharf

: Top of District pier at The Wharf Taiwan: Daan Forest Park, Taipei

For more information on the next Community Day and which Pokemon will be headlining it, check out our guide here.