Pokemon Go Community Day 2025 post sees fans rally around Cowboy Hat Caterpie stan

Since Pokemon Go’s inception, fan favorites have had passionate advocates, but none have gone as hard or with as much dedication as one major Caterpie fan. Now might finally be their chance to see a dream realized.

The start of the year means new Seasons, fresh featured debuts, and new events for Pokemon Go fans. While many are content to catch new Gigantamax Pokemon, or prep for the upcoming Go Tour, others are taking to social media, demanding additions still missing from the mobile app.

Article continues after ad

One trainer, known as the Cowboy Hat Caterpie player on social media, has seen an opportunity to fight for their own request following a social media post on the main Pokemon Go X account, and others are flocking in, adding their voices to what has become the most desired hat Pokemon request for the game.

Cowboy Hat Caterpie demanded in Pokemon Go

In the post shared by Niantic, the team has asked what players would like to see in Pokemon Go’s 2025 Community Day schedule.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players have flocked to the post to share their thoughts. As usual, the Cowboy Hat Caterpie account is one of the first comments to appear on the post. However, instead of leaving it at the usual “Cowboy Hat Caterpie please” request that has become a staple of X updates for the game, the Caterpie stan has added several more comments.

Other players have joined in on the call to action, advocating for a Caterpie Community Day alongside the poster. Others have commented on the request, with one stating, “Got here just to see this tweet.”

Article continues after ad

One of the most heartwarming responses that has been added reads, “PLEASE PLEEEEAAAAAASS MAKE A COWBOY HAT CATERPIE!!! Everyone wants this for @MikeNerdlaw I swear, he’s literally the most consistent reply post person in the history of social media!”

In the past, Snorlax has appeared wearing a Cowboy Hat, indicating that more Pokemon could likely end up with the item

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely the responses to the social media post will have much of an impact on what may already be lined up for the 2025 Community Day schedule. These features are often set well in advance, and at least the first few months of events are likely already set in stone.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, the Cowboy Hat Caterpie community is strong, and the rally around Caterpie’s biggest advocate is wonderful to see. While the Kanto Bug-type might not ever get anything for the top of its head, it will always have a place in fans’ hearts.