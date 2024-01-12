Pokemon Go community comes together with key technique to unlock Annihilape

In light of Annihilape’s impending arrival, Pokemon Go players have discovered some key techniques to help unlock the upcoming ‘Mon.

Now the highly anticipated Annihilape is soon to be arriving in Pokemon Go, many players are beginning to prepare for its arrival. Especially given the fact that you need to complete a few tasks in order to get hold of the upcoming pocket monster.

Thankfully, despite the challenges and requirements you’ll need to complete to get Annihilape, the Pokemon Go community has come together and discovered a few key techniques to help fans get hold of it as soon as they can.

Pokemon Go players discover key technique to get Annihilape

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user kicked off the discussion, explaining how “the evolution from Primeape requires you to beat 30 psychic or ghost type Pokémon while it’s your buddy Pokemon,” which can be a little challenging for some.

They went on to explain how they think the best method for this will be with Gyms, suggesting “to help each other out, let’s try to put psychic and ghost type Pokémon in gyms. If we have a full team of these guys in a gym, it’ll get you a credit of 18 (6 Pokémon * 3 defeats for KO). So with two gyms, you can instantly get the evolution requirement satisfied.”

This idea is fantastic and will allow the community the chance to come together to help everyone get the desired Pokemon.

Others jumped to the comments to offer their own ideas regarding how fans can complete this task: “Also friendly battles might work where one can send out 3 weak psychic or ghost types for easy grinding.” While it’s not yet known whether friendly battles will count, it’s certainly worth a try.

Similarly, one fan wondered “if PVP counts toward this. If it does you could theoretically beat Blanche’s metagross In the master league training over and over,” essentially grinding your way through the challenge.

Either way, if the community comes together to add Ghost and Psychic types to gyms around the world, it’ll be a fantastic sight to see and will benefit so many players in their quest for Annihilape.